Moving On: Florence Pugh Spotted Holding Hands With New Flame Charlie Gooch After Zach Braff Split
Florence Pugh seems to be starting a new chapter in her love life!
The Little Women star was spotted on Tuesday, February 14 — notably Valentine's Day — holding hands with rumored beau Charlie Gooch while taking a stroll to a London pub.
Pugh, 27, rocked a grey sweater with black pants and a matching bomber jacket as she sipped on a glass of wine, smoked a cigarette and clutched the hand of her supposed new man, who also wore a charcoal sweatshirt in addition to a metallic blue jacket. The rumored couple was also seen donning matching rings on that particular finger.
Pugh and Gooch were first spotted together at the British Fashion Awards in December 2022. An insider revealed to the gossip account DeuxMoi that the blonde hunk is allegedly a “normie who she went to school with (in Oxford)."
The new romance comes after the Don't Worry Darling actress called it quits with longtime love Zach Braff last year — a split which was incredibly difficult for Pugh to come to terms with.
“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she revealed in an August 2022 interview, referring to their 21-year age gap. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”
The Midsommar star and the Scrubs actor were first seen together in 2019 after working on one of Braff's film projects. The duo became close as they spent lockdown together during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and despite having a great relationship, the backlash on social media over their May-December union took its toll.
“They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters," Pugh admitted in a recent interview. “I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that.”
