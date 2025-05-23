Former Disney Star Bella Thorne Goes Braless in Near-Naked Outfit: Photos
Bella Thorne forgot to put on a shirt.
The Disney alum, 27, ditched both a bra and tee, stepping out in an unzipped jacket and nothing else on top on Thursday, May 22.
Thorne sported a black, blue and white color-blocked bomber jacket that hung open, revealing the star's toned stomach. She paired the design with a pair of black trousers and what seemed to be white boxers peeking out from underneath.
She kept her long brunette locks loose in the X share, which she captioned, "tap, hold, load in 4K."
Bella Thorne Poses Naked
The TV star's revealing snapshot comes one day after she went fully naked in a selfie on the same social media platform. She stuck her tongue out and winked for the camera as she posed fully nude. Although she only shot the image from the b----- upward, it was clear that she wasn't wearing much below. Aside from being undressed, she flaunted a small heart tattoo on her left shoulder, smokey eyeshadow and two hair clips that secured her strands in a messy ponytail.
The controversial photo was published on X at approximately 3:27 a.m.
Bella Thorne Strips Down to Several Bikinis
The same day, she went braless in a black T-shirt that exposed her nipples. She modeled in her bathroom mirror as her hair draped over half of her face. She paired the ensemble with grey sweatpants and a black phone case with a long red charm.
"Hi!" she captioned the post.
Fans called the actress "s---," "beautiful" and "dark and mysterious."
Earlier this month, she stripped down to a green G-string bikini as she leaned over and snapped a selfie. She also showcased her lean physique in a skimpy swimsuit with an embroidered Hello Kitty design covering her nipples (and not much else).
Bella Thorne Stars in the 'Spring Breakers' Sequel
Thorne's recent overload of bikini snapshots comes amid the recent announcement of her role in the upcoming Spring Breakers 2 film. She stars alongside Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker in the sequel titled Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain.
"Can't wait to spend the summer in a bikini with u pembroke pines twin," Martin commented on Thorne's Instagram.
The Shake It Up actress broke the news with a photo dump of herself wearing several two-piece swimsuits, in addition to the movie's poster featuring her name.
"In honor of Spring Breakers Two, here is me in bikinis," she captioned the social media share.
The TV star even teased that original cast members Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson or Vanessa Hudgens might return for a cameo.
"Oooh!!! You never know!" she wrote.