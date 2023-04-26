Former Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Says Tucker Carlson's Firing Is 'Meaningless' Unless 'Enormous Change' Takes Place

Gretchen Carlson, who used to work at Fox News, recently spoke out about Tucker Carlson's recent firing from the network.

"The network is in survival mode, trying to avoid further litigation and sweep its bad behavior under the rug," the 56-year-old wrote in a piece for The Daily Beast. "I have some experience with this kind of situation. In 2016, I filed a retaliation and sexual harassment complaint against former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, forcing him to settle the case rather than be tried in court."