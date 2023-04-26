Sean Hannity Blindsided After Tucker Carlson's Firing, Has 'No Knowledge' of What's Going on
It looks like Sean Hannity is in the dark about Tucker Carlson's recent firing from Fox News.
While speaking on his radio show, The Sean Hannity Show, the TV star gave some insight into the sticky situation.
“It’s very hard,” he said of Carlson's departure from the network. “My phone has been blowing up all day. The hard part for me is I don’t have a clue… I have no idea. Was it Tucker’s decision? Was it Fox’s? Was it a mutual agreement that they had? I don’t know.”
“I guess people think that because I’ve been there the longest that I’d have some knowledge or understanding of what’s going on, but… I just don’t,” Hannity added. “For those who think I should, I say to those people: ‘I don’t own the company.’”
As OK! previously reported, Fox News gave little information about the ordeal.
"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox said in a statement on Monday, April 24, noting that Carlson's broadcast on Friday, April 21, was his last one.
Meanwhile, many celebrities have weighed in on Carlson's departure, as he was known for spreading conspiracy theories and lies about the 2020 election.
"I hate to kick someone while they're down, but in this case, I'm going to make an exception. What a historic day for the nation!" Chelsea Handler exclaimed. "Lying to the American people for a living has suffered a serious setback, because Tucker Carlson has been fired from Fox News."
"That must have been so confusing for Tucker. You get hired for lying to the public and then you get fired for lying to the public," the former late night TV host added. "That's a real whoopsie doodle."
Jimmy Kimmel also added his opinion during his TV show on Monday night.
"This is more like an episode of Succession than last night’s episode of Succession," Kimmel joked, adding that Carlson is "probably not done poisoning old people’s brains."
On the other hand, Donald Trump was less than pleased about Carlson's exit.
"Well, I'm shocked, I'm surprised. He's a very good person and a very good man," Trump, 76, told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on the same day. "And very talented, as you know. He had very high ratings."