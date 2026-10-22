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Jon Gosselin Wants Ex-Wife Kate to Face Criminal Charges for Allegedly Abusing Their Son Collin: 'She Needs to Stop'

Kate Gosselin,Collin Gosselin,Jon Gosselin
Source: MEGA,@COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Jon Gosselin has spoken out about his ex-wife, Kate.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

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Jon Gosselin has addressed the allegations against his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, after their son Collin Gosselin claimed she abused him as a child.

Jon mentioned that potential criminal charges may be in order during an interview where he was asked about Kate's statement that Collin's accusations were somehow influenced by a mental illness.

"She needs to stop. He is not mentally ill," the father-of-eight insisted. "I would definitely have grounds to sue Kate for defamation and libel. I don't even think it's suing. I think it's just criminal charges. So, that's up to the state."

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Kate Gosselin Said Collin's Claims Are Fueled by 'Mental Illness'

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Jon Gosselin,Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Collin Gosselin released his memoir on October 13.

As previously reported by OK!, Kate seemingly responded to her 22-year-old son's new memoir, Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 13.

The mother-of-eight appeared to break her silence after posting a TikTok about her dog on October 10, which sparked an influx of comments about Collin's book.

One fan wrote, "I'm so frustrated that my FYP is being flooded with such terrible lies. It should be illegal to defame someone that way."

Kate appeared to agree with the statement, directly responding by writing, "Thank you so much. I know rational people or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what's going on here :)."

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'Let's Put the Shoe on the Other Foot'

Collin Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Collin Gosselin claimed he has passed multiple mental health evaluations.

However, Collin told TMZ last week that he has passed several psych evaluations, then claiming Kate is the one who should be evaluated.

Jon went on to say in the interview, "Let's put the shoe on the other foot. What if I did these so-called things? Where would I be sitting right now? I'd be sitting in a jumpsuit and we would be doing a live feed."

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Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin Split in 2009

Jon Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin and his family rose to fame on TLC.

Collin accused his mother of abuse after she was granted full custody of him and his siblings following her divorce from Jon in 2009.

The former couple also share twin daughters Mady and Cara, as well as Collins and fellow sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel. The family rose to fame on TLC's Jon and Kate Plus 8, which aired in 2007, and followed their lives with eight young children.

The show rebranded to Kate Plus 8 after Jon and Kate's split.

Collin Gosselin Determined to Take Legal Action Against Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Collin Gosselin shared he 'will not stop fighting.'

Collin alleged his mother was "physically and verbally abusive" toward him throughout his childhood and would isolate him from his siblings by locking him in the closet.

The star also claimed he had the "grounds" to file a police report against Kate for the alleged abuse he suffered.

"And this justice is very important to me for all children to know that they should absolutely fight and they should actually look into what has been done to them and never stop fighting it," he explained. "I will not stop fighting."

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