OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Collin Gosselin
OK LogoNEWS

Collin Gosselin Admits Estranged Mom Kate Took Her 'Anger' Out on Him During Divorce From Jon

ok split taylor
Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram/mega
By:

Jul. 9 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Collin Gosselin has opened up about life with his mother Kate Gosselin before he later moved in with father Jon Gosselin.

In a clip shared on Twitter Friday, July 7, the sextuplet bashed the mother-of-eight.

Article continues below advertisement
collin gosselin
Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram

"I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through," Collin said. "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate and Jon divorced back in 2010 and one of the sextuplets, Hannah Gosselin, went to live with her dad. Then in 2018, Jon obtained custody of Collin after he was put into an out-of-home institution by Kate. In 2016, she told People that her son had "educational and social challenges" that impacted their "entire family."

kate gosselin
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not going to say I was a perfect child. But I'd say my misbehaving was no different than from my siblings," Collin continued in the video.

Hannah was also featured in the footage, where she discussed Collin's tough childhood.

"He would be separated from us," she stated. "Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us."

"I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable," she added.

MORE ON:
Collin Gosselin
Article continues below advertisement
jon gosselin
Source: mega

Last year, Collin told Entertainment Tonight that after he moved in with his dad he and Kate "didn't have a relationship."

"Even before then, I don't think we had much of a relationship," he expressed, "and I think that just kept tearing it even more down so."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Collin then explained that he believed the family's time on Jon & Kate Plus 8 and Kate Plus 8 "tore us apart."

"It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye," he said at the time.

VICE TV reported on Collin's comments.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.