Former Governor Mark Sanford Engaged To Mystery Woman Years After He Was Caught Having An Extramarital Affair
Former Governor Mark Sanford is secretly engaged to a mystery woman of South Carolina, a source revealed. The two, who have been dating for two years, got engaged while traveling in Paris, France.
In a press release, it states that "the Former Governor of South Carolina and Congressman has left behind his days of playing the field and is said to be happy settling down while he continues to live a life outside the political spotlight."
"Presently working for Amazon at a delivery service provider company called Tall Pine Logistics, LLC, Sanford can be seen cruising around North Charleston in one of ten Amazon Delivery Vans he owns," the statement continued.
In 2009, Sanford admitted he had an affair and resigned as chair of the Republican Governor's Association after he went MIA.
“I have been unfaithful to my wife. I developed a relationship with what started out as a dear, dear friend from Argentina,” Sanford, who was married to wife Jenny, said during a news conference.
“I’m a bottom line kind of guy I’m just gonna lay it out. It’s gonna hurt and I’m going to let the chips fall where they may,” he continued of his affair with María Belén Chapur.
Mark also apologized to his wife and four children. “To Jenny, anybody who has observed her over the last 20 years of my life knows how closely she has stood by my side in campaign, after campaign, after campaign,” he said. “I’ve let down a lot of people, and that’s the bottom line."
“What I did was wrong, period,” he concluded. “I spent the last five days crying in Argentina.”
Meanwhile, Jenny's statement was more vague.
“We reached a point where I felt it was important to look my sons in the eyes and maintain my dignity, self-respect and my basic sense of right and wrong,” she said. “I therefore asked my husband to leave two weeks ago.”
Chapur and Sanford later got engaged, but she broke up with him after he wouldn't set a wedding date.