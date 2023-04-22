Former Governor Mark Sanford Engaged To Mystery Woman Years After He Was Caught Having An Extramarital Affair

Former Governor Mark Sanford is secretly engaged to a mystery woman of South Carolina, a source revealed. The two, who have been dating for two years, got engaged while traveling in Paris, France.

In a press release, it states that "the Former Governor of South Carolina and Congressman has left behind his days of playing the field and is said to be happy settling down while he continues to live a life outside the political spotlight."

"Presently working for Amazon at a delivery service provider company called Tall Pine Logistics, LLC, Sanford can be seen cruising around North Charleston in one of ten Amazon Delivery Vans he owns," the statement continued.