Stormy Daniels 'Thinks' Donald & Melania Trump Will Eventually Divorce, Says Former First Lady's Silence 'Speaks More Than Words'

Stormy Daniels weighed in on whether or not Donald and Melania's relationship can weather the storm after he allegedly cheated on her with the adult film star.

During an interview on the Australian radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, on Wednesday, April 19, Daniels, 44, was asked if she thinks the pair will get divorced. "Oh, I think so," she replied. "She knows how to find me. Maybe she'll ask me to testify at her divorce hearing."