Stormy Daniels 'Thinks' Donald & Melania Trump Will Eventually Divorce, Says Former First Lady's Silence 'Speaks More Than Words'
Stormy Daniels weighed in on whether or not Donald and Melania's relationship can weather the storm after he allegedly cheated on her with the adult film star.
During an interview on the Australian radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, on Wednesday, April 19, Daniels, 44, was asked if she thinks the pair will get divorced. "Oh, I think so," she replied. "She knows how to find me. Maybe she'll ask me to testify at her divorce hearing."
She later said she didn't want to "speak for another woman or to know what she's thinking," but said that Melania's silence is a sign she's not happy with her man.
"She hasn't said anything. Silence sometimes speaks more than words and she was not with him at his arraignment," the actress said.
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 76, was arrested and arraigned on April 4 after he allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged tryst. (The former president has denied any sexual interaction with Daniels.)
This is hardly the first time Daniels has spoken out about the prior romp.
"Anything I say is going to be speculation. So I hesitate," she said of Melania on Good Morning Britain. "I would assume that she doesn't need me or anyone else to speak for her. Perhaps her not speaking is her speaking. Silence speaks volumes, if you will."
"If she's in sort of a situation, that is how it appears, then yeah, I feel bad for her. She's a mother," continued the Full Disclosure author. "I would assume that just like me as a mother, her main priority is her child. The other side of that — we don't know what is in their private life."
Melania apparently knew all about her husband's alleged affairs, but Daniels said maybe she is OK with him being with other women.
"We don't know what goes on behind the doors. We don't know what kind of arrangement they had. I know some freaky people — we don't know," Daniels said. "We can sit here and talk about it all day long but until she feels the need to speak for herself, then we just won't know."