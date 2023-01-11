Former Scientologist Leah Remini Thanks Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael For Bringing Up Shelly Miscavige's Disappearance
While viewers could hear audible gasps when Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took a dig at Scientology, former member Leah Remini praised the comedian for bringing up the controversial subject and the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of church leader David Miscavige.
Before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category, Carmichael took to the stage holding three trophies. "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned," he quipped. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige."
Remini, who has spoken out against the religion for years after leaving, reposted a video of the joke alongside the words, "Thank you Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly?? #GoldenGlobes2023 #GoldenGlobes." She followed up by declaring she "loved" how the celeb-filled audience turned silent.
The actress also shared an old tweet of hers that dived into the details of Shelly's whereabouts, noting she hasn't been seen in public for more than 15 years.
As OK! previously reported, after the King of Queens alum, 52, left the church in 2013, she filed a missing persons report on Shelly, though the LAPD concluded the report was "unfounded."
Years later, late Scientologist Kirstie Alley claimed Remini's missing persons report was "a PR stunt to promote a book and show."
"To my knowledge, it took less than 2 hours to find SM alive and well," Alley added in a 2021 tweet. "This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by LR or her crew or the press. It was not done out of real concern."
Despite their feud, Remini offered condolences to Alley's family when she passed in December 2022 due to colon cancer.
"The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad," she wrote before mentioning Alley's kids, Lillie and True Stevenson, who, like their late mother, are still members of Scientology. "I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization."