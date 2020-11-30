It’s a Scientology smackdown! When Kirstie Alley was asked by a fan what she thought of Leah Remini filing a missing person report on Scientology leader David Miscavige’s missing wife, Shelly, in 2013, she didn’t hold back.

“How do you feel about the claims Leah Remini had about Shelly Miscavige? I watched a few documentaries, so I am no expert, but I have definitely thought a lot about Shelly since hearing of her disappearance in 2007. Is she OK?” a Twitter user wrote on Sunday, November 29, in a direct reply to Alley.

“This was done as a PR stunt to promote a book and show for LR,” the 69-year-old replied. “To my knowledge, it took less than 2 hours to find SM alive and well. This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by LR or her crew or the press. It was not done out of real concern.”

This was done as a PR stunt to promote a book and show for LR. To my knowledge, it took less than 2 hours to find SM alive and well. This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by LR or her crew or the press. It was not done out of real concern. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/JGrmPlD3Pb pic.twitter.com/NCeavAi6Iy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 29, 2020

KIRSTIE ALLEY OPENS UP ABOUT GAINING WEIGHT AFTER GETTING LYME DISEASE

In 2013, the Underground Bunker broke the news that Remini, 50, left the Church of Scientology. “No one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to,” she said about the church’s quirky rules at the time.

On August 5, 2013, the actress filed a missing-person report to the Los Angeles Police Department about Shelly. Remini had tried to send cards to David and Shelly but was always told to use their official church address on Hollywood Boulevard and never their home address, which she found rather odd.

However, the LAPD told reporters that Remini’s report was “unfounded,” and Shelly was OK. Lt. Andre Dawson of the LAPD told the Underground Bunker that two of his detectives checked in on Shelly, but she didn’t want to make a public statement regarding the incident.

The outlet asked Lt. Dawson if the conversation was in front of church officials, but he replied, “That’s classified.”

KIRSTIE ALLEY IS STILL LOOKING AMAZING — HOW SHE’S KEPT OFF THE WEIGHT

Meanwhile, Shelly still hasn’t been seen in the past several years. Shelly previously was spotted at the funeral of her father in 2007 and when the police checked in on her in 2013. (There are many theories that David has banned Shelly to a small mountain compound, the headquarters of the Church of Spiritual Technology, where she works.)

The King of Queens alum has been vocal about her time with the controversial church and even released a documentary called Going Clear, where filmmaker Alex Gibney interviewed former members of the church in which they claimed they were abused.

Remini has been asking for years where Shelly is, but she still hasn’t gotten a straight-up answer. “I said, ‘Where is Shelly Miscavige?’ and with that was a reaction — people were scattering,” the brunette beauty told Conan O’Brien in 2017. “They didn’t want to have any part of this. Literally just scattered.

“I filed a police report. I did not receive an actual — the person in charge of the case said that it was classified, which is not usual,” she added. “They couldn’t give me any information other than she was fine. I needed proof.”

Despite Remini being candid about the Church of Scientology, Alley has called her “repulsive” and “a bigot.”

SORRY, SCIENTOLOGY! J. LO. SUPPORTS BEST FRIEND LEAH REMINI AMID CHURCH SCANDAL

“She left the religion and she was very critical,” Alley told Howard Stern. “That’s just sort of water under the bridge. I didn’t shun her, but if a lot of people are rejecting you, at some point you gotta ask, ‘What am I doing?’ I mean, that’s what I would have asked myself.”