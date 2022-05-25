Former TMZ Employee Testifies Against Amber Heard As $50 Million Defamation Case Continues

A former TMZ employee took the stand to testify against Amber Heard as one of Johnny Depp's witnesses in the sixth week of the ongoing $50 million defamation trial.

Morgan Tremaine was employed by the famed celebrity gossip outlet from 2015 until August 2017. In 2016, TMZ obtained several mysterious tips about where the actress would be, as well as a shocking video showing the Pirates of the Caribbean star shouting at Heard after catching her filming him storming around their home.