Johnny Depp Reveals He Spoke With Warner Bros. About Amber Heard's Role In 'Aquaman': 'I Curbed Their Worries To Some Degree'

The mom-of-one claimed that in the second movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is is supposed to be released in March 2023, her role was "pared down" due to negative headlines about her romance with Depp.

"They didn't really have a lot of chemistry together," DC Films President Walter Hamada said of Heard and Jason Momoa, who plays the titular character. "The reality is it's not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry. It's sort of movie magic and editorial, the ability to sort of put performances together with the magic of, you know, a great score and how you put the pieces together. You can fabricate that sort of chemistry."

He continued, "At the end of the day, I think if you watch the movie, they look like they had great chemistry. I just know that over the course of post-production, it took a lot of effort to get there. ... You know it when you see it. The chemistry wasn't there."