FOX's Canceled and Renewed TV Shows in 2025: See Full List
9-1-1 Lone Star (Canceled)
FOX officially pulled the plug on some shows to make way for its new installments.
The network first announced in September 2024 that 9-1-1: Lone Star would conclude with a fifth and final season. The following month, showrunner Ryan Murphy revealed the reason why the series was being canceled despite its popularity.
"Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn't work," he told Variety. "It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it."
9-1-1 Lone Star, which first premiered on Fox in January 2020, ended its run with a season finale on February 3.
Before FOX officially made the announcement, Rob Lowe hinted at the show's conclusion in August 2024.
"We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it," he told Variety. "It feels like it's probably the end of an era of a certain type — well, it doesn't feel like it. It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they're great."
He continued, "We wanted to go out making our case for the value of shows like that, and I think we did a really good job. The stories that we were able to tell on a weekly basis in terms of the scope and scale — that’s probably the thing I'm the most proud of. They were truly like mini-movies every week."
Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Canceled)
Following the Alert: Missing Persons Unit finale on May 27, viewers received a heartbreaking update: FOX canceled the drama after three seasons.
Deadline cited sources who said the network explored the possibility of giving the series another go-ahead. However, Fox dropped the show on June 6 due to weak numbers, as it was at the bottom of the 2024-2025 season rankings.
The 30-episode series starred Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Ryan Broussard and Adeola Role, among others.
Rescue HI-Surf (Canceled)
FOX officially scrapped Rescue: HI-Surf after only one season on May 7.
During a conference call, Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network and FOX Entertainment, along with Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment, explained the network's decision.
"We went all in on two shows last season, HI-Surf and Doc, and we're so proud of the success of Doc and unfortunately, HI-Surf just didn't catch on like we had hoped," said Thorn.
While they reportedly love their "partnership with John Wells and Warner Bros." and hope to work with them again, Rescue: HI-Surf "did not resonate with our audience the way we needed to be able to return it."
Meanwhile, Wade shared, "It certainly wasn't locale or the budget, it just didn't quite grab the audiences."
The Cleaning Lady (Canceled)
After The Cleaning Lady wrapped its fourth season on June 3, Fox formally announced it would not renew the series.
The fourth and last season underwent creative retooling following the death of lead actor Adan Canto on January 8, 2024, after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.
What Are the Renewed TV Shows on Fox in 2025?
Despite canceling four shows, FOX has much more to offer for the 2025-2026 season.
In January, the network greenlit Murder in a Small Town Season 2, promising to present its star-studded cast again on the small screen: Rossif Sutherland, Kristin Kreuk, Aaron Douglas, Dakota Guppy, Fritzy-Klevans Destine, James Cromwell, Katey Wright, Mya Lowe, Savonna Spracklin and Stana Katic.
"We look forward to giving fans a second season of Karl Alberg's unmatched expertise as a crime solver in Murder in a Small Town," Brooke Bowman, executive vice president drama programming and development at FOX, said. "We've enjoyed a terrific partnership with Sepia and Future Shack and our incredibly talented cast and crew and can't wait to see what's in store for our characters next season."
FOX then ordered a 22-episode Season 2 for Doc and Seasons 5 and 6 for Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef in February. Meanwhile, The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers all received four-season extensions alongside American Dad.
A mix of animated series, game shows, reality shows and scripted dramas rounded out FOX's 2025 lineup: Animal Control (Season 4), Going Dutch (Season 2), The Masked Singer (Season 14), Extracted (Season 2), The Floor (Seasons 4 and 5), Grimsburg (Season 3), Krapopolis (Season 5) and Universal Basic Guys (Season 3).