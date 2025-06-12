FOX's Canceled and Renewed TV Shows in 2025: See Full List

FOX officially pulled the plug on some shows to make way for its new installments.

The network first announced in September 2024 that 9-1-1: Lone Star would conclude with a fifth and final season. The following month, showrunner Ryan Murphy revealed the reason why the series was being canceled despite its popularity.

"Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn't work," he told Variety. "It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it."

9-1-1 Lone Star, which first premiered on Fox in January 2020, ended its run with a season finale on February 3.

Before FOX officially made the announcement, Rob Lowe hinted at the show's conclusion in August 2024.

"We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it," he told Variety. "It feels like it's probably the end of an era of a certain type — well, it doesn't feel like it. It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they're great."

He continued, "We wanted to go out making our case for the value of shows like that, and I think we did a really good job. The stories that we were able to tell on a weekly basis in terms of the scope and scale — that’s probably the thing I'm the most proud of. They were truly like mini-movies every week."