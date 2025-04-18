Rob Lowe Fires Back After Hollywood Tour Guide Mistakes Him for John Stamos: 'What the F---?'
Rob Lowe was strolling through Hollywood when a tour guide referred to him as Full House actor John Stamos. However, fans of the Parks and Recreation star were quick to correct the mistake, as they knew exactly who he was.
In a post shared to Lowe’s Instagram this week, he could be seen approaching the tour bus. “This is John Stamos. Well, he looks like [John Stamos],” the tour guide announced on his loudspeaker.
Taken aback, the actor mouthed to the camera, “What the f---?”
As fans on the bus began to laugh, Lowe asked them, “Who am I?” To which they shouted, “Rob Lowe!”
The actor directed his attention to the driver, saying, “You gotta get better at your job!”
However, the guide admitted the mishap was due to the unlikely nature of seeing a true Hollywood star during his outing. “It’s about having fun, you know? I don’t expect to run into people, so… but thank you for your cool energy, man,” he said.
Though Lowe laughed off the encounter, he captioned his Instagram post, “Am I being punk’d?” Nearly 2,000 fans of the 9-1-1 actor flooded his comments section by agreeing, “There is only one Rob Lowe.”
Many others, though, questioned if the driver was sober. Some even thought his "embarrassing" mistake was reason for him to be “fired immediately.”
“How many blunts did that tour guide smoke along the way?” pondered one.
“Guide sounds [totally] stoned,” wrote another.
Another Hollywood tour company stepped into the chat as well, saying, “Some of these other tour companies need to get it together! We would never!”
Some fans of the 61-year-old praised him for looking better than Stamos, also 61. “John is good-looking, but he's no Rob Lowe!” exclaimed one. “How do you mistake Rob Lowe for John Stamos???? Get better glasses, dude… WOW,” agreed another.
Though Lowe and Stamos have no familial relation, the joke about their similar appearance has been long-standing. In March 2024, the Outsiders actor celebrated his 60th birthday, and his son John Owens, 29, posted a tribute on Instagram to honor his dad.
However, Owens photoshopped Stamos into the photo as a stand-in for his father. “If you could all be so kind, please send some birthday love my Dad’s way… HE’S SIXTY TODAY!!!! Love you forever, pops,” he captioned his post.
Lowe responded to his cheeky son, writing, “To say I’m surprised would be a lie.”