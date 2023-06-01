Fox Dumps Primetime Anchor in Sudden Shake-Up
Another one bites the dust: Fox Business is canceling Lisa Kennedy Montgomery's weekday show, Kennedy, which airs at 7 p.m. ET. Instead, the network will air reruns of the Larry Kudlow show, Kudlow.
Kennedy's final program will air on Thursday, June 1, and Kudlow will start streaming in the 7 p.m. time slot from Monday through Thursday, starting on June 5.
However, Kennedy will remain at Fox News and appear on other programs, including Outnumbered andThe Five.
"Fridays are also seeing a change at Fox Business, with Wall Street Journal at Large with Gerry Baker no longer in the 7:30 p.m. slot, and Barron’s Roundtable moving into that slot. Barron’s Roundtable is currently on Saturdays at 10 a.m.," Broadcasting & Cable reported.
The political commentator joined Fox Business Network as a contributor in 2012, and three years later, Kennedy launched.
As OK! previously reported, Fox is going through an interesting time, as Tucker Carlson exited the network in April.
"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox said in a statement, noting that his broadcast on Friday, April 21, was his last one.
- Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Calls Donald Trump 'Insane' for Attacking Kayleigh McEnany in Latest Rant
- Fox's Kennedy Just Exploded on The View's Sunny Hostin...
- 'There Go Her Ratings!': Donald Trump Claims Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Did a 'Hit Piece on Me' After Showing Polls of Him Losing to President Joe Biden
A few days later, Carlson touched upon the firing, though didn't go into any detail about what really happened behind closed doors.
"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people who really care about what is true — and a bunch of hilarious people. So, that is heartening," he said via Twitter on Wednesday, April 26.
"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates on television are," he continued. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated in them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Carlson also alluded that he's not done with being on the screen just yet.
"It's been a long time, and things like that are not permitted in American media," he added. "True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some. And that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."