Tucker Carlson THREAT: Fox News Will Release ‘Damaging Dossier’ on Axed TV Star if He Tries to Retaliate Against the Network, It’s Claimed

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 26 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Fox News has made sure that Tucker Carlson will keep his lips zipped in the wake of his sudden departure.

On Monday, April 24, the network abruptly revealed they parted ways with the controversial broadcaster after more than a decade, and though the announcement made it seem like there was no bad blood, insiders told a publication Carlson left on "the worst" and "messiest possible terms."

Source: @tuckercarlsontonight/instagram

However, if the TV star tries to throw Fox under the bus, the company will retaliate by releasing a ton of dirt on him.

More than half a dozen network employees told Rolling Stone that Irena Briganti, the leader of the communications department, has complied a shocking "oppo file" on Carlson, and she's not afraid to use it if neccssary.

Source: mega

According to sources, the file contains allegations that Carlson created a toxic work environment, made derogatory remarks about fellow staffers and more.

"Irena will never be shy about using these things," one ex-Fox employee admitted to the publication, while another former worker said, "Irena tries to keep a file on everybody. Any talent like Tucker would have a lot of things; other people complaining. They encourage it and then just keep it on file. It’s just a classic dirty trick."

Source: mega

Added a third, "[Briganti] keeps files on everybody to screw with them. It’s classic Fox."

The whispers aren't hard to believe given former coworker Abby Grossberg filed a lawsuit against him, claiming he was a misogynist who made sexual comments about guests and other high-profile women.

Grossberg also had a hand in bringing the Dominion Voting Systems scandal to light, a messy situation that resulted in Fox paying a $787 million settlement.

However, a Fox News rep denied all of the allegations about Carlson and the rumored dossiers.

"This is patently absurd and categorically false," the spokesperson stated. "We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host, and prior to that, as a contributor."

Carlson hasn't publicly reacted to getting the boot, though he did just hire lawyer Bryan Freedman, making it seem as if he's preparing for battle.

