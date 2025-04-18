Fox News Blacklists 'Gutfeld!' Guest Tyler Fischer for Allegedly 'Harassing' Female Staff Member in New York
Fischer was a frequent guest on the hit late-night show Gutfeld!, however, he was accused of asking out a young female staffer during a visit to the network's Manhattan headquarters.
The 38-year-old comedian was scheduled to appear on another episode of Gutfeld! on January 30 and was in the building early for a meeting when he approached a young woman sitting at her desk for what he called a "flirty little interaction."
"I introduced myself, I said ‘Hey, I’m Tyler... I need to get going to the show to film, but would you ever get coffee sometime?'" he claimed.
The female staffer filed a complaint claiming Fischer harassed her.
"Security grabbed me and I was escorted off the floor," the Fox guest told outlets. "It was confusing — I didn't get what happened... I was stunned and humiliated."
He was then accompanied by security to the Gutfeld! set to film and was allegedly escorted out of the studio after they wrapped.
Two weeks later, another pre-arranged appearance was canceled, and he hasn't been booked since.
A source close to the situation claimed the incident played out differently than what the comedian claimed, alleging Fischer grabbed the woman's phone and put his number in it without her consent before tossing it back to her and "demand[ing] to know she had the number now."
"And it wasn't friendly," the insider claimed.
Fischer believes he's a victim of the "woke mind virus" culture, which came from "SJWs" and the #MeToo movement, claiming he did nothing wrong.
"It is not illegal or against any rules at Fox to ask a grown adult for coffee," he ranted on X — formerly known as Twitter — to air out his frustrations about the accusations. He said he gave Fox a full two months to address his inquiries.
"But in the woke mind virus world, any advance by a man is labeled as some kind of toxic masculinity," he wrote.
Fischer is now contemplating legal action against the network after warning them about how he was going to post about his side of the story to explain his absence to fans.
"It is beyond tragic to see men hide away in fear. I, for one, will not allow it to happen to me," he continued, fighting back against what he called "false accusations" against men.
Sources spoke with Daily Mail about the alleged incident between Fischer and the female staff member.