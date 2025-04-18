Fox News Blacklists 'Gutfeld!' Guest Tyler Fischer for Allegedly 'Harassing' Female Staff Member in New York

Fischer was a frequent guest on the hit late-night show Gutfeld!, however, he was accused of asking out a young female staffer during a visit to the network's Manhattan headquarters.

The 38-year-old comedian was scheduled to appear on another episode of Gutfeld! on January 30 and was in the building early for a meeting when he approached a young woman sitting at her desk for what he called a "flirty little interaction."

"I introduced myself, I said ‘Hey, I’m Tyler... I need to get going to the show to film, but would you ever get coffee sometime?'" he claimed.