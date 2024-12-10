UnitedHealthcare CEO's Accused Murderer Luigi Mangione Lashes Out as Police Escort Him Into Court: Watch the Frightening Video
Luigi Mangione exploded in rage as he was escorted by police into a courtroom after being arrested for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
In a video shared to social media, the 26-year-old could be seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit while in handcuffs, as he was brought in for an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, December 10.
Something appeared to trigger Mangione — with the University of Pennsylvania alum turning to reporters and screaming: "It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people. It’s lived experience!"
While yelling at the press, he gave police officers a bit of resistance as a group of cops pushed him inside. It's unclear at this time what Mangione meant by his apparent rally cry.
Prosecutors in New York charged Mangione with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as OK! previously reported.
He also faces five charges in Pennsylvania — including two felony charges for forgery and carrying a firearm without a license.
During his court appearance on Tuesday, a judge denied Mangione bail, though the accused killer continues to fight extradition to New York, according to a news publication.
A Pennsylvania court gave Mangione 14 days to file for writ of habeas corpus. If he does, a hearing will be scheduled, per the news outlet.
For now, Mangione will stay put at Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania.
Prosecutors have 30 days to obtained a governor’s warrant — which would allow authorities to apprehend and return the accused murderer to New York, where he allegedly committed the crime.
Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks said during a press conference in Hollidaysburg, Penn., on Tuesday that his office is prepared for when a judge schedules a hearing and will "do what’s necessary" to get Mangione back to New York.
Weeks noted how Mangione contesting extradition "just provides more hoops for law enforcement, prosecutors to jump through, but we’re happy to do that."
When asked if he was disappointed by the suspect fighting a return to New York, Weeks admitted: "People contest extradition all the time."
Mangione's defense team's habeas corpus petition "would simply be a document challenging the commonwealth’s ability to prove that the defendant is the person that the state of New York has issued the arrest warrant for," Weeks explained.
"Our primary focus is to cooperate with the New York City Police Department and Manhattan District attorney’s office so this defendant can be prosecuted for his New York homicide charge," he declared.
Weeks added: "We do not intend to delay this defendant’s extradition to New York and we certainly — we’ve indicated to New York, their prosecution should take precedence, and then ours will follow."
