Fox News Cuts Away From Donald Trump's Speech at the Border After He Brings Up 2020 Election Results
Fox News host Neil Cavuto interrupted Donald Trump's speech at the U.S. southern border on Thursday, February 29, after the former president began to bring up the 2020 election results.
Trump was at the border during a campaign visit to Texas around the same time Joe Biden was visiting the state.
Major General Thomas Suelzer, the Texas adjutant general, as well as state Governor Greg Abbott were behind Trump when the businessman delivered his address at Eagle Pass.
“We were doing a great job, and that’s where it stood, and then we had an election that we ended up getting many millions of more votes than... We did much better in 2020 than we ever even thought about doing in 2016,” Trump said during an address on immigration.
“And very bad things happened, and from that moment, it was a whole different ballgame in Texas and all over,” he added, appearing to go into his old baseless claims that the election was stolen.
Cavuto, who in the past has not shied away from criticizing Trump or Republicans, interrupted the stream, telling his viewers, “We’re continuing to monitor this.”
“Just one slight thing I wanted to add because when you hear it, and you heard from Donald Trump about the 2020 election, and he got millions more votes. In fact, he did get millions more votes,” Cavuto acknowledged. “He still lost that election. That is not in doubt anymore. That’s not being debated anymore.”
The Republicans Against Trump account on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the Fox News broadcast cutting away from the ex-president. Several users on the social media platform debated why the conservative network would interrupt Trump during the height of the Republican primary.
One person wrote, "Fox doesn't want to get sued again. They're not risking ANYTHING."
Another person commented, "And to think, it only cost them $787.5 million to see the light. Thought it would be a cold day in h--- before Fox News actually called out Trump."
A third person shared, "Kudos to Neil Cavuto. It’s wild that simply telling the truth about the 2020 election is seen as a rebellion on Fox News, but yet here we are."
Trump received 74.2 million votes in 2020 compared to his 62.9 million vote total in 2016 when he lost the popular vote to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
Biden, however, defeated the former president in 2020 after getting 81.2 million votes, breaking all kinds of records in the process.