Fox News Cuts Away From Donald Trump's Speech at the Border After He Brings Up 2020 Election Results

The Republicans Against Trump account on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the Fox News broadcast cutting away from the ex-president. Several users on the social media platform debated why the conservative network would interrupt Trump during the height of the Republican primary.

One person wrote, "Fox doesn't want to get sued again. They're not risking ANYTHING."

Another person commented, "And to think, it only cost them $787.5 million to see the light. Thought it would be a cold day in h--- before Fox News actually called out Trump."

A third person shared, "Kudos to Neil Cavuto. It’s wild that simply telling the truth about the 2020 election is seen as a rebellion on Fox News, but yet here we are."

