Mitt Romney Says He Will 'Absolutely Not' Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden If He Is the Republican Nominee

The senator went on to criticize President Biden's approach to border security and immigration, labeling his performance as "embarrassing" and highlighting what he perceives as "extraordinary mistakes" made by the current administration.

When prompted about a potential choice between Trump and Biden in the general election, Romney made his stance unequivocally clear. "No, no, no, absolutely not," he stated. "For me, there are two factors deciding who I want to have as the leader of my country and the person who is the example of the president for my kids, my grandkids."

He went on to explain, "One is their position and policies. And on foreign policy, I’m not aligned with Donald Trump, at least as I understand his policy. And domestic policy? Yeah, I align with many of his domestic policies. But there’s another dimension besides policy. And that’s character."