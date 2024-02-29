Mitt Romney Says He Will 'Absolutely Not' Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden If He Is the Republican Nominee
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stated that he would not support Donald Trump if the former president became the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election.
Romney's stance comes amidst the growing likeliness of Trump securing the GOP nomination.
Romney's comments were in response to a question posed by Kaitlan Collins regarding Nikki Haley's assertion that Trump would struggle to defeat President Joe Biden if he were to run for office again.
Despite Haley's bid to challenge Trump for the nomination, she has not gained significant traction in primary or caucus states.
"Yeah, I don’t necessarily agree with that. That’s a good campaign line, I’m sure," Romney remarked about Haley's claim. "But I think he could win. I mean, today, it’s kind of a toss-up. But if the election were actually held today, I think he’d probably win."
The senator went on to criticize President Biden's approach to border security and immigration, labeling his performance as "embarrassing" and highlighting what he perceives as "extraordinary mistakes" made by the current administration.
When prompted about a potential choice between Trump and Biden in the general election, Romney made his stance unequivocally clear. "No, no, no, absolutely not," he stated. "For me, there are two factors deciding who I want to have as the leader of my country and the person who is the example of the president for my kids, my grandkids."
He went on to explain, "One is their position and policies. And on foreign policy, I’m not aligned with Donald Trump, at least as I understand his policy. And domestic policy? Yeah, I align with many of his domestic policies. But there’s another dimension besides policy. And that’s character."
Romney drove the point home, ending the segment by saying, "Having a president who is so defaulted of character would have an enormous impact on the character of America. And for me, that’s the primary consideration."
As OK! previously reported, Romney told biographer McKay Coppins that Republican senators didn't vote to impeach Trump because they feared for "their family's safety."
"One of the biggest revelations to me in my conversations with Romney was just how important the threat of political violence was to the psychology of elected Republicans today," Coppins explained in a recent interview with Brian Stelter.
Coppins noted that Romney told him "story after story about Republican members of Congress, Republican senators, who at various points wanted to vote for impeachment — vote to convict Trump or vote to impeach Trump — and decided not to, not because they thought he was innocent, but because they were afraid for their family’s safety."