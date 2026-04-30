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Fox News Host Escorted From Queen Camilla After Breaking Protocol

split of Queen Camilla/Jesse Watters.
Source: MEGA; @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Fox News host Jesse Watters said he didn't know what he was saying as he was escorted away from the Queen after breaching protocol.

April 30 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

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Fox News host Jesse Watters was reportedly escorted away from Queen Camilla during a formal introduction at a White House state dinner after making a joke about gun violence. The incident occurred while the royal couple was visiting Washington, D.C. as part of a high-profile state visit.

Watters was being introduced to the royal couple before the banquet on Tuesday, April 28. Earlier, King Charles had been shown a beehive at the White House in the garden cultivated by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

When meeting Queen Camilla, Watters asked how the beehive was. When she responded that it was "very good" and "no one got stung," Watters replied, "Well, you know, it was Washington, D.C., you know, if the bees don't get you, the guns will.”

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fox news host escorted queen camilla after breaking protocol

The TV host was reportedly pull from Queen Camilla.

Immediately following the remark, Watters said a woman began "pulling [him] away" from the royals.

Watters recounted the event on the Wednesday, April 29, episode of The Five, describing the remark as an ill-judged attempt at humor that breached protocol.

“We do the walkthrough where you do the introduction and then ... The king had no idea who I was. And so I said, ‘I’m on Fox, and I have two shows.’ And he goes, ‘Well, they must really love you here.’"

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image of The star told the story on his show.
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

The star told the story on his show.

“And so we go down, and there’s the queen, and I said, ‘Well, how was the beehive?’ And she goes, ‘It was very good. No one got stung," he recalled.

“And then I said, ‘Well, you know, it was Washington D.C., you know, if the bees don’t get you, the guns will,'" Watters said.

“And then this woman just starts pulling me away from them,” he explained. “I don’t know what I was saying. Ugh. I started mumbling.”

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image of Greg Gutfeld also joined in on the convo.
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Greg Gutfeld also joined in on the convo.

Watters’ co-host Greg Gutfeld, a frequent critic of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, whose own recent joke about Melania Trump has come under massive far-right fire, recounted his own crass Camilla story when asked by the panel what he thought of the King.

“He was nice,” Gutfeld answered. “I predicted exactly what the conversation was. I go to [his wife Elena Moussa], I go, 10 to one, Trump looks at Charles and goes, ‘Oh, here, this guy, he’s great. He’s got the No. 1 show on late night. You’ll love him.’”

image of Donald Trump met with King Charles.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump met with King Charles.

“And I walk in, and Trump goes, ‘Ah, there he is. He’s got the No. 1 show late.’ And the king was like, ‘Oh, do you? Where is this late show that you talk about?’ And I go, ‘It’s on Fox.’ ‘I see. It’s on Fox. Very good,'" he said.

When the president remarked that he didn’t have much time with the King, the Fox host quipped, “and then I took off with Camilla. Yeah, just to horse around.”

The state visit, intended to strengthen the "special relationship" between the U.S. and U.K., was already under high security following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner just days prior.

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