'There Go Her Ratings!': Donald Trump Claims Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Did a 'Hit Piece on Me' After Showing Polls of Him Losing to President Joe Biden
After Fox News host Laura Ingraham's Monday, May 22, show aired, Donald Trump is less than pleased with the TV personality since she showed a series of polls featuring him losing to President Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis in several states.
The polls, which showed Trump losing to Biden in Georgia and Arizona, only made the former president, 76, more angry at the situation.
“Donald Trump, in almost all the polls that we’ve seen that have been done so far, granted it’s early, is behind Joe Biden,” Common Sense Society Executive Editor Chris Bedford said. “Now Joe Biden is running pretty badly against generic Republicans, maybe against a Tim Scott or against a Ron DeSantis type figure, but he’s consistently beating Donald Trump.”
In another poll, it showed DeSantis — who has yet to announce he's running for president, at 47 percent versus Biden, 80, at 43 percent.
“Now this is one poll. This is 500 Arizona voters, just taken," Ingraham said.
“You’re right; it’s just one poll,” Bedford replied. “But it is a broader trend, and matchups between X Republican and Joe Biden, X Republican usually wins, except for when it’s Donald Trump.”
Of course, the businessman took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on the broadcast.
“Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece on me (there go her ratings!) showing some polls which indicate that Ron DeSanctimonious may do better against Biden than I would, when actually polls show that I do MUCH better against Biden than ‘Rob,'” he wrote before showing another poll of him “doing far better against Crooked Joe.”
The reality star ended his post by telling his followers to "watch Greg Kelly on Newsmax" instead of tuning into Ingraham's show.
As OK! previously reported, Trump lashed out at Fox News as he claims they continue to give DeSantis more airtime now.
“Just watching FoxNews. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down New York Post. They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock,” Trump wrote. “He sucks, & so does FoxNews!”