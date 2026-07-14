Fox News Star Jesse Watters Says He Will Self-Deport to France If Kamala Harris Wins 2028 Presidency in Brutal Swipe

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Fox News host Jesse Watters revisited his misogynistic views of former Vice President Kamala Harris, blasting her WNBA speech and doubling down on his claim that if she ever becomes president, he would self-deport to France. Harris hasn’t ruled out another run in 2028, telling Rev. Al Sharpton at a recent conference, "Listen, I might. I might. I'm thinking about it.” Following a clip of Harris giving a speech to the WNBA, Watters said, “I see… how close we were to having a woman president. And this is what it would have been like for four years.”

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'I Just Don't Like Her'

Source: @FoxNewsChannelYoutube;MEGA Sandra Smith asked if Jesse Watters doesn't like Kamala Harris 'because she's a woman.'

“Is that because she’s a woman or because she’s Kamala, Jesse?” The Five panelist Sandra Smith asked on Monday, July 13. Both!” he exclaimed. “‘The future is female. Women empowerment.’ And anytime I attacked her, I would’ve been called, ‘I'm afraid of powerful women.’ I’m not! I just don’t like her.” “So, if she wins the presidency, I will make a promise right now. I will self-deport,” Watters said. “I will self-deport, probably France. Ya know, I’ve recently been. And the only thing that will make me come back is if [husband] Doug [Emhoff] has an affair.”

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Source: MEGA Kamala Harris has teased potentially running for president again in 2028.

“That would be the most exciting thing that could ever happen to the Kamala Harris presidency. That, I will fly back for,” he added. Commenters wondered if Watters could put a rush on his promise. “Do it now, Jesse. You are the worst reporter I have ever listened to in my life. Independent news reporters would kick his a– any day of the week. For someone that gets paid so much money, he is f—ing awful. So is Scott Jennings and Laura Ingraham,” said one. “Kamala Harris, I need you to win more than ever. Please deliver me this,” wrote another.

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Source: MEGA;@FoxNews/Youtube 'France won't take him,' critics joked of Jesse Watters.

“France won’t take him,” quipped many others. “If Kamala Harris becomes president in 2028, all of Fox will be self-deporting to France. Pandering to the few crazies left won't pay the Fox bills,” said another. Watters has a troubling history of making misogynistic comments about Harris. In 2024, he faced intense backlash for stating the then-vice president would get "paralyzed" in the Situation Room while military generals "have their way with her.”

Critics Clap Back

Source: MEGA;@kemhoff/Instagram Barbara Comstock and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, blasted Jesse Watters' remarks.