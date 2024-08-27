Jesse Watters Faces Backlash After Making NSFW Comment About U.S. Generals 'Having Their Way With' Vice President Kamala Harris

"We don’t know who she is, we don’t know what she believes," he told the panel. "She’s going to get paralyzed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her."

Co-host Jeanine Pirro immediately cut in, telling him, "I don’t like that. Take it back."

Watters appeared to shrug off the double-entendre as he walked back his comment. "Figuratively," he clarified. "Have their way with her, control her…not in a sexual way."