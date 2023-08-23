'It's All Setting In': Donald Trump Is 'Not So Cocky Anymore' After 4th Indictment

The 77-year-old made U.S. history earlier this year when he became the first current or former president to be hit with criminal charges. Although he's insisted he's innocent, boldly declaring that the cases are nothing more than attempts by the Biden administration to interfere with his presidential campaign for the 2024 election, the source suggested that this last indictment has "brought about a change" in Trump.

"He’s not so confident anymore. He’s not acting so cocky anymore," the source noted. "He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone. It feels like it’s all setting [in] for him now."