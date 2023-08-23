'It's All Setting In': Donald Trump Is 'Not So Cocky Anymore' After 4th Indictment
Donald Trump is beginning to feel the pressure of four indictments.
The embattled politician is expected to surrender himself to Fulton County authorities for his arraignment on Thursday, August 24, and according to a source, Trump is "showing signs" that his flurry of legal woes are "wearing on him."
The 77-year-old made U.S. history earlier this year when he became the first current or former president to be hit with criminal charges. Although he's insisted he's innocent, boldly declaring that the cases are nothing more than attempts by the Biden administration to interfere with his presidential campaign for the 2024 election, the source suggested that this last indictment has "brought about a change" in Trump.
"He’s not so confident anymore. He’s not acting so cocky anymore," the source noted. "He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone. It feels like it’s all setting [in] for him now."
Unlike Trump's previous indictments, it's been reported that there will be cameras present in the courtroom at his Georgia arraignment. The ex-prez's niece, Mary, said this will leave her uncle with nowhere to hide.
"Probably the worst thing he can feel is humiliation," she said in a recent interview. "So he uses a lot of weapons at his disposal, a lot of defense mechanisms to displace that humiliation, to make it unconscious so he doesn’t have to feel ... But Donald is and always has been a frightened little boy deep down."
The former POTUS is set to be charged with racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
The indictment also named 18 other defendants, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.
