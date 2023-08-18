Donald Trump Will Be Skipping GOP Debate for Interview With Tucker Carlson in 'Epic' Move to Spite Fox News
Will Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson break the internet?
On Friday, August 18, a news outlet reported that the former president will not attend Fox News' first GOP debate, set to be held in Milwaukee on August 23, and instead will take part in an interview with the former Fox star.
The duo, who both have beef with the conservative news network, supposedly plan to share the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the same time as Fox's event.
Trump has recently shown his distaste for the channel after claiming in many Truth Social posts that they paint him in a negative light. Meanwhile, Carlson was abruptly fired by the network despite the extremely high ratings on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight.
In response to the duo's interview, fans of the Republican figureheads took to X to share their stance on the pair working together.
"At this point, will anyone actually be watching the GOP debate?" one person penned, while another added, "I have no doubt Trump will debate in future. This is an epic move."
"Gonna break the internet," a third claimed, while a fourth noted, "He'll get more viewers on X than the nationally televised debate will get."
A fifth theorized that Trump's many indictments may have something to do with the fact he was backing out of the debate, saying, "It's never a good idea to do televised debates or interviews before trial... any lawyer will tell you that."
- Donald Trump Boasts He Will Not Be Debating Due to 'Extraordinary' Poll Numbers: 'I'm Your Man'
- Backing Out: Donald Trump Cancels Monday Press Conference About Fourth Indictment Due to His Lawyers' Concerns
- Donald Trump 'Makes No Sense' and 'Looks Drunk' in 'Alarming' Video to Fans: 'Does He Need Medical Help?'
Others shamed the father-of-five for his choice to sit down with Carlson rather than go up against his competition.
"Donald Trump is a coward," one wrote, while another said, "He's too afraid to debate them."
As OK! previously reported, while the 2024 GOP frontrunner has yet to announce he will be chatting with Carlson, he did share on Truth Social that he would not attend the debate.
"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," he began.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," the former reality TV star added.
"[Ronald] Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he concluded.