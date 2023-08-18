OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Will Be Skipping GOP Debate for Interview With Tucker Carlson in 'Epic' Move to Spite Fox News

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Will Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson break the internet?

On Friday, August 18, a news outlet reported that the former president will not attend Fox News' first GOP debate, set to be held in Milwaukee on August 23, and instead will take part in an interview with the former Fox star.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has put Fox News on blast due to their unfavorable coverage of the former president.

The duo, who both have beef with the conservative news network, supposedly plan to share the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the same time as Fox's event.

Trump has recently shown his distaste for the channel after claiming in many Truth Social posts that they paint him in a negative light. Meanwhile, Carlson was abruptly fired by the network despite the extremely high ratings on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the duo's interview, fans of the Republican figureheads took to X to share their stance on the pair working together.

"At this point, will anyone actually be watching the GOP debate?" one person penned, while another added, "I have no doubt Trump will debate in future. This is an epic move."

tucker carlson
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News in April.

Article continues below advertisement

"Gonna break the internet," a third claimed, while a fourth noted, "He'll get more viewers on X than the nationally televised debate will get."

A fifth theorized that Trump's many indictments may have something to do with the fact he was backing out of the debate, saying, "It's never a good idea to do televised debates or interviews before trial... any lawyer will tell you that."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Others shamed the father-of-five for his choice to sit down with Carlson rather than go up against his competition.

"Donald Trump is a coward," one wrote, while another said, "He's too afraid to debate them."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was recently indicted for a fourth time for his alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

As OK! previously reported, while the 2024 GOP frontrunner has yet to announce he will be chatting with Carlson, he did share on Truth Social that he would not attend the debate.

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," he began.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," the former reality TV star added.

"[Ronald] Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.