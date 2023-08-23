Kimberly Guilfoyle Throws a Fit After She Was 'Banned' From Fox News' Debate Spin Room: 'Somebody Try to Stop Me'

Guilfoyle's appearance on Newsmax addressed the outlet's report that Fox News had "banned" Trump surrogates from the spin room, though co-moderator of the debate Bret Baier later spoke out during an appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show, revealing, "that's not the case at all."

"As far as in the spin room, it is the candidates on the stage and their delegates. And then if any media organization who’s in the spin room invites one of these surrogates, a Trump surrogate, they are welcome to come. They have to get the invite from the media person in the room," Baier explained, though it doesn't seem Guilfoyle or Trump Jr. have received an invitation inside at this time.