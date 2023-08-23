Kimberly Guilfoyle Throws a Fit After She Was 'Banned' From Fox News' Debate Spin Room: 'Somebody Try to Stop Me'
Kimberly Guilfoyle will be inside Fox News' debate spin room — whether the brand likes it or not.
On Tuesday, August 22, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. appeared outraged over her former network's debate policy, as she expressed her irritated opinion about the matter during an appearance on Newsmax.
In case you missed it, former President Donald Trump declared he would not be attending Fox News' first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, August 23, and instead opted to do an interview with Tucker Carlson — which will be streamed on Twitter (recently renamed X).
Because of the ex-POTUS' decision to skip out on the event, his representatives were not extended an invitation to join the debate spin room afterward, which is a place for those involved in the debate to speak to the media upon the event's conclusion.
Guilfoyle, however, didn't agree with the policy and slammed her former employer over the matter.
"I think, unfortunately, for a media company that I used to work for, you would expect better. But this is just really pathetic messaging. They’re just stepping out on themselves here. It’s backfiring spectacularly. It’s taking distraction away from the focus on the debate," the 54-year-old declared.
Guilfoyle notified viewers that she, as well as her husband-to-be, "will be there" regardless of what the policy said or didn't say.
"And I’d just like to see somebody try to stop Don Jr. and me from going someplace," she sternly concluded.
Guilfoyle's appearance on Newsmax addressed the outlet's report that Fox News had "banned" Trump surrogates from the spin room, though co-moderator of the debate Bret Baier later spoke out during an appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show, revealing, "that's not the case at all."
"As far as in the spin room, it is the candidates on the stage and their delegates. And then if any media organization who’s in the spin room invites one of these surrogates, a Trump surrogate, they are welcome to come. They have to get the invite from the media person in the room," Baier explained, though it doesn't seem Guilfoyle or Trump Jr. have received an invitation inside at this time.