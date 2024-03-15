Kate Middleton Suffering From 'Intense Stress' Ever Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left the Family: 'She Needs a Break'
As people continue to be concerned about Kate Middleton's whereabouts, a source claimed the royal needed a second to herself.
“She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the Queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better," the source told The Daily Beast.
As OK! previously reported, Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, posted a photo of herself with her three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K. However, everything crumbled as people immediately noticed the picture was altered.
One day later, she fessed up. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.
“She has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media over f----ups made by other people. How her office could have put out a picture without her ring when it was clearly going to be one of the most scrutinized pictures of all time is just unfathomable. And she is to blame? Sorry, no. That was their failure and they should have accepted the blame. They will clear out all those people when the dust settles," the insider claimed, referring to how her wedding ring was missing from the snapshot.
“The thing that will be absolutely top of both their minds right now will be the impact this is having on their children. They are very fortunate that other parents at the school are very loyal, but the reality is that keeping this from children these days is an impossible task. I imagine the Easter holidays can’t come soon enough," the insider added.
It's unclear if the truth will be revealed, but it would be wise for the pair to get candid about what's been really going on.
“The only answer is for her to get better and get back to work,” the friend dished. “Now more than ever, they will have to be seen to be believed.”