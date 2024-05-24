Kate Middleton's Friends Hint at Cancer-Stricken Princess Returning to the Spotlight in the Fall
Kate Middleton took a step back from the spotlight after being diagnosed with cancer, and it sounds like she will return to work toward the end of the year, a source claimed.
"Friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn — and only then if she has recovered fully," Richard Eden wrote in an article.
"No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year," a source said. "It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs."
In March, Kate took to Instagram to update fans on her well-being after conspiracy theories spread online about her.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a rep for Kate confirmed that she wouldn't return to forward-facing duties until her doctor gives her the green light.
"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," the future queen's spokesperson revealed. "Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."
