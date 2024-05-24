Kate Middleton's Friends Hint at Cancer-Stricken Princess Returning to the Spotlight in the Fall

"Friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn — and only then if she has recovered fully," Richard Eden wrote in an article.

"No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year," a source said. "It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs."