Kate Middleton Not Attending Trooping the Colour in June as She Battles Cancer
Kate Middleton will skip the Trooping the Colour rehearsal on Saturday, June 8, as she undergoes cancer treatment. The Inspecting Officer role, normally carried out by the Princess of Wales, will be conducted by Lieutenant General James Bucknall K.C.B.
Kensington Palace hasn't confirmed it Kate will be at the official gathering on Saturday, June 15, but the Minister of Defense accidentally shared that the senior royal will be in attendance before removing the claim from their website.
The mom-of-three hasn't attended a royal gathering since Christmas, and her team clarified that her return depends on her doctor's advice.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands," a rep said in a statement.
Although Kate took a step back from the limelight, she returned to Instagram in March to update fans on her health after months of speculation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a friend revealed her treatment has “turned a corner.”
“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” the pal told a publication.
According to an insider, Kate is prioritizing her well-being and spending time with her kids during this time.
"Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery but she has been spotted running errands with her family," a source told an outlet. "Her priority remains on her young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation."
"Her mother and siblings have also been dedicated to her recovery and other members of the family have stepped in to support her young family," the source continued.