Kathie Lee Gifford's Boyfriend Richard Spitz 'Struggling to Compete' With the Memory of Her Late Husband: Source
Kathie Lee Gifford is said to be head over heels in love with her boyfriend, Richard Spitz, but according to a source, the Nashville-based businessman is "struggling" with the idea that he has to compete with the fond memories of the singer's late husband, Frank Gifford.
"Frank will always be the love of Kathie Lee’s life," a source spilled to an outlet of the former football star who passed away in 2015. "She has made it very clear she will never replace him."
"That’s difficult for any new boyfriend to hear, especially when there are still pictures of Frank all over her house," the source added. "Richard has been struggling trying to compete and knows it’s a battle he’s never going to win."
Gifford has been dating Spitz, who is also currently her neighbor, for roughly two years and the couple has worked hard to keep their lowkey romance out of the public eye as they work on nurturing their relationship. However, a friend revealed that other pals of the "Once Again" artist had been worried about Gifford's ability to move on from the grief.
"Everyone hoped moving to Nashville and starting over would help Kathie Lee move on without Frank, but it hasn’t," they explained. "Richard is being very understanding, but at some point, that’s going to change."
- Friends Or Enemies? Everything Kathie Lee Gifford & Kelly Ripa Have Said About Each Other
- Kathie Lee Gifford's Gorgeous Daughter Cassidy Is A Model & Actress Who's Tight With The Kardashians: Photos
- Kathie Lee Gifford 'Excited' To Become A Grandma, Believes Late Husband Frank Would Be 'So Happy' For Their Family
And while Gifford is reportedly already eager to tie the knot with her businessman beau, her friends also have a problem with Spitz's perceived level of commitment to the songstress.
"The issue they have with Richard is that he seems disinterested in the relationship," a source dished last month. "Kathie Lee seems to give it her all, while he appears to give little to no effort."
"After two years, they believe this relationship is going nowhere and that she could do so much better!" the source noted, further elaborating that those close to her "wish she would move on and find someone who will love and cherish her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with The National Enquirer about Spitz competing with the memory of Gifford's late husband.