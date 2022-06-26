The former child star had reportedly been attempting to lead the group of peaceful protesters away from the freeway when she appeared to either confront or get too close to a group of police officers blocking the street. A member of the L.A.P.D. then shoved Sweetin, causing her to trip on the edge of the curb and go flying face-first towards the road, according to footage filmed by by Michael Ade and shared on social media by Sweetin's friend Shaun King.

"That’s my friend @JodieSweetin - who many of you know from Full House - being assaulted by the LAPD," King wrote next to the clip shared to his Instagram on Sunday, June 26. "Jodie was literally trying to lead people OFF of the freeway. ⁣⁣I’m appreciative of Jodie because she’s been standing up for civil rights and human rights and now women’s rights."