TRUE CRIME NEWS Fundraiser for Lone Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Raises $113K After Triple-Murder Mistrial Source: AP An online fundraiser for the unidentified holdout juror has raised more than $113,000 following the Lindsay Clancy mistrial. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An online fundraiser for the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy triple-murder trial has raised $113,000, surpassing its $100,000 goal as of Monday, September 14. The GiveSendGo campaign was created to support the unidentified male juror with funds for security, legal representation and any income lost due to the intense public fallout from the high-profile case. "One juror held his seat. He looked at what she did, not the brand of Zoloft. So the defense demanded the judge throw him off the jury for 'not following reasonable doubt.' The judge left him on. The jury hung. Mistrial. Now she can be tried again for killing her children instead of getting a standing ovation for her symptoms. We’re not letting this slide," wrote organizer Tom Hennessey. Judge William Sullivan was forced to declare a mistrial after 38 grueling hours of deliberation. Eleven of the 12 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, but one male holdout could not agree. Clancy was on trial for the January 24, 2023, strangulation deaths of her three young children — Cora, Dawson, and Callan — at their home in Duxbury, Mass.

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Holdout Juror Sparks Controversy

Source: LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY / FACEBOOK The unidentified holdout juror has become a central figure in the public fallout surrounding the Lindsay Clancy mistrial.

The defense argued that Clancy had severe postpartum psychosis and was heavily overprescribed psychiatric medications when she killed her children and attempted suicide. The holdout juror reportedly struggled to move past the horrific nature of the crimes, preventing a unanimous verdict and leaving the state to decide whether it will pursue a second trial. Recent disclosures and media interviews have pushed the unidentified male holdout juror into the center of a massive legal and public controversy. Several jurors have broken their silence, revealing intense friction behind closed doors.

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Source: AP Jurors Nick Dargie and Paula Devlin have shared new details about the contentious deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

Juror Nick Dargie stated that the holdout admitted he had "reasonable doubt" regarding Clancy's intent, yet still refused to vote for an insanity acquittal. Dargie noted the holdout could not point to any specific witness testimony or evidence to justify his position. According to juror Paula Devlin, the holdout juror deeply disturbed the rest of the panel when he wrapped an exercise band around a water bottle during a tense debate — seemingly mimicking how the children were strangled. Devlin revealed that deliberations actually began with an 8–2–2 split (eight for not responsible, two undecided, two for guilty). Over 38 hours, 11 of them eventually unified around a "not criminally responsible" verdict, leaving the lone holdout completely isolated. Legal analysts are now questioning how the holdout was ever seated on the jury after investigative reports exposed his background.

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Holdout Juror's Past Revealed

Source: AP Court records show the holdout juror faced a 2021 arrest and a later restraining order involving his family.

Court records revealed that in September 2021, the juror was arrested after his 13-year-old nephew called 911, alleging the juror threw his wife into a dresser and choked her. The charge was later dismissed when his ex-wife declined to testify. Last year, the same teenage nephew obtained a restraining order against the juror after alleging the juror punched him in the face for "ruining his life" by calling the police. This protective order was actively in effect while the juror sat on the Clancy trial.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Offers Holdout Juror 'Asylum' Amid Backlash

Source: MEGA The holdout juror has drawn both criticism and public support following the Lindsay Clancy mistrial.