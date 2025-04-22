Garcelle Beauvais Unfollows Sutton Stracke's Business Accounts as Feud Between Former Pals Explodes
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Garcelle Beauvais seems to not be on good terms with former bestie Sutton Stracke, as she unfollowed her business accounts on Instagram.
As OK! previously reported, Stracke seemed unbothered when her former friend unfollowed her on social media. “Garcelle has chosen to unfollow all of the Housewives. I can only imagine that she needs a clean break right now. I love her and am giving her the space she needs," she told Page Six.
“I know that she is going to move through this next chapter with grace and success,” Stracke added, making sure to point out Beauvais was still following her business account. Since Stracke’s statement, Beauvais went ahead and hit the unfollow button on both @thesuttonconcept and @thesuttonconceptevents, both business accounts Stracke runs.
As OK! previously shared, Beauvais no longer follows Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley on Instagram, but still follows Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.
After Beauvais left the show, rumors spread about a falling out between her and Stracke, which might have been partially fueled by a tribute post the blonde bombshell made on her Instagram to the actress, who did not "like" or comment on it.
“When you’re no longer on a show and the one person you constantly defend gets to stay, you’re going to be upset,” an insider previously spilled to OK!, referring to Beauvais constantly having Stracke’s back on the show.
While Beauvais claimed she left on her own accord, a source dished to OK! she may have been let go.
“Garcelle said something along the lines of it being ‘farewell, not goodbye,’ and that’s a line they’ve told other women on the show before,” the source noted.
“When you’re let go, you can say whatever you want, and the network goes along with it. You don’t have to say you were fired. If Garcelle was fired, she’s not going to want to say it. No actress wants it noted on their resume they were fired from a job.”
As for why Stracke is sticking around, especially if her primary defender/friend exited, the source claimed she’s “good for the show” as she’s “dramatic and a drinker.”
“They wouldn’t really have anything happening right now [without her],” they added.
Beauvais announced her departure from the franchise on March 25.
“I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she stated on Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”
As for why she’s leaving, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.
“And, secondly,” she shared, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”