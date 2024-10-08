Garth Brooks Addresses the 'Elephant in the Room' During Fan Livestream After He's Accused of Sexually Assaulting Hairstylist

Garth Brooks took a second to touch upon sexual assault allegations made by his former makeup artist during a livestream on Monday, October 7.

“A lot’s happened in the last two weeks. Let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we?” the 62-year-old said during the “Inside Studio G” fan chat on TalkShopLive. “This thing is on, it’s gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years. OK? So, my suggestion is, well, take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let’s hold hands and take the trip together, because it is something that you cannot talk about. That’s all we can say about it.”

He acknowledged he wouldn't be diving into any details about the situation.

“For those who joined us tonight to hear about that, I bid you a wonderful rest of your night, ’cause that’s the last we can say about it," he continued.