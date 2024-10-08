Garth Brooks Addresses the 'Elephant in the Room' During Fan Livestream After He's Accused of Sexually Assaulting Hairstylist
Garth Brooks took a second to touch upon sexual assault allegations made by his former makeup artist during a livestream on Monday, October 7.
“A lot’s happened in the last two weeks. Let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we?” the 62-year-old said during the “Inside Studio G” fan chat on TalkShopLive. “This thing is on, it’s gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years. OK? So, my suggestion is, well, take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let’s hold hands and take the trip together, because it is something that you cannot talk about. That’s all we can say about it.”
He acknowledged he wouldn't be diving into any details about the situation.
“For those who joined us tonight to hear about that, I bid you a wonderful rest of your night, ’cause that’s the last we can say about it," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Brooks was in hot water after his former hairstylist and makeup artist, referred to as "Jane Roe" in the documents, claimed he raped her during a work trip two years after she started working for him in 2019.
In the documents, Roe accused the country star of touching her and forcing her hands on his private part after he walked out of the shower in 2019. She also claimed that Brooks, who is married to Trisha Yearwood, made "repeated remarks" about wanting a threesome with her and his wife.
- Garth Brooks Rape Scandal Explodes: Accuser's Lawyer Compares Country Star to Sean 'Diddy' Combs as They're Both 'Attacking Victims'
- Garth Brooks Claims He Was 'Hassled' for 'Millions of Dollars' Before Rape Lawsuit But Wouldn't Admit to Behavior He's 'Incapable Of'
- Trisha Yearwood Heard Garth Brooks' Explicit Request for a Threesome With Ex-Hairstylist, Lawsuit Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“When [Jane] became uncomfortable and would not join in the conversation [Garth] became upset and slammed his fists down on the kitchen counter in frustration so hard that items on the counter moved and he leaned in and spoke in a threatening manner to [Jane],” the suit alleged.
“Tragically, her worst fears came true when seconds later he was towering over her, his 6-foot and almost 300-pound frame ready to pounce on Ms. Roe, who is less than 5 feet and 100 pounds. As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination,” the suit read.
Hours later, Brooks denied the claims.
"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," the singer said in a statement obtained by a news publication on Thursday, October 3.
"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money," he continued. "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
The next day, on October 4, he gushed about performing in Las Vegas, writing, “If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g."