or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > garth brooks
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Garth Brooks Addresses the 'Elephant in the Room' During Fan Livestream After He's Accused of Sexually Assaulting Hairstylist

garth brooks avoids talking sexual assault
Source: mega

Garth Brooks addressed the sexual assault allegations against him during a livestream.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Garth Brooks took a second to touch upon sexual assault allegations made by his former makeup artist during a livestream on Monday, October 7.

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks avoids talking sexual assault
Source: mega

Garth Brooks is married to Trisha Yearwood.

“A lot’s happened in the last two weeks. Let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we?” the 62-year-old said during the “Inside Studio G” fan chat on TalkShopLive. “This thing is on, it’s gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years. OK? So, my suggestion is, well, take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let’s hold hands and take the trip together, because it is something that you cannot talk about. That’s all we can say about it.”

He acknowledged he wouldn't be diving into any details about the situation.

“For those who joined us tonight to hear about that, I bid you a wonderful rest of your night, ’cause that’s the last we can say about it," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks avoids talking sexual assault
Source: mega

The singer denied the claims after he was accused of sexually assaulting his former hairstylist.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Brooks was in hot water after his former hairstylist and makeup artist, referred to as "Jane Roe" in the documents, claimed he raped her during a work trip two years after she started working for him in 2019.

In the documents, Roe accused the country star of touching her and forcing her hands on his private part after he walked out of the shower in 2019. She also claimed that Brooks, who is married to Trisha Yearwood, made "repeated remarks" about wanting a threesome with her and his wife.

MORE ON:
garth brooks

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks avoids talking sexual assault
Source: mega

Garth Brooks previously broke his silence on the matter on October 3.

Article continues below advertisement

“When [Jane] became uncomfortable and would not join in the conversation [Garth] became upset and slammed his fists down on the kitchen counter in frustration so hard that items on the counter moved and he leaned in and spoke in a threatening manner to [Jane],” the suit alleged.

“Tragically, her worst fears came true when seconds later he was towering over her, his 6-foot and almost 300-pound frame ready to pounce on Ms. Roe, who is less than 5 feet and 100 pounds. As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination,” the suit read.

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks avoids talking sexual assault
Source: mega

Garth Brooks claimed he's not capable of showing that behavior toward someone.

Article continues below advertisement

Hours later, Brooks denied the claims.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," the singer said in a statement obtained by a news publication on Thursday, October 3.

"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money," he continued. "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

The next day, on October 4, he gushed about performing in Las Vegas, writing, “If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.