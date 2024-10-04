Trisha Yearwood Heard Garth Brooks' Explicit Request for a Threesome With Ex-Hairstylist, Lawsuit Claims
More details are coming to light after Garth Brooks was accused of sexually assaulting his ex-hairstylist.
In the lawsuit, filed by Jane Roe, who worked for Brooks, 62, and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, 60, for years, she claims Yearwood overheard her husband's request for a threesome.
Roe, who was hired after the country star learned she was struggling financially, claimed Brooks raped her in 2019.
She claimed Brooks groped her b------- while she was doing hair and makeup, and he would brag about his prior escapades with other women. She claimed he often made remarks about having a threesome with Yearwood, “in which he suggested that [Jane] would be the third person.”
She “believes Brooks’ wife overheard on at least one occasion.”
In May 2020, Garth was speaking to his manager with Yearwood and Roe present, where he brought up using a shampoo bottle that would double as a s-- toy.
“When [Jane] became uncomfortable and would not join in the conversation [Garth] became upset and slammed his fists down on the kitchen counter in frustration so hard that items on the counter moved and he leaned in and spoke in a threatening manner to [Jane],” the suit alleged.
Roe also claimed Garth exposed himself to her and forced her hand onto his private part.
“Tragically, her worst fears came true when seconds later he was towering over her, his 6-foot and almost 300-pound frame ready to pounce on Ms. Roe, who is less than 5 feet and 100 pounds. As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination,” the suit read.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Brooks denied the claims hours later.
"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," the singer said in a statement obtained by a news publication on Thursday, October 3.
"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money," he continued. "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
Brooks even brought up the situation while on stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday evening as part of his ongoing Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at the venue, which is set to run through 2025.
After his performance, the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" crooner wrote on Instagram: “If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g."
In Touch obtained the lawsuit.