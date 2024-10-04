Trisha Yearwood Heard Garth Brooks' Explicit Request for a Threesome With Ex-Hairstylist, Lawsuit Claims

In the lawsuit, filed by Jane Roe, who worked for Brooks, 62, and his wife, Trisha Yearwood , 60, for years, she claims Yearwood overheard her husband's request for a threesome.

More details are coming to light after Garth Brooks was accused of sexually assaulting his ex-hairstylist.

She claimed Brooks groped her b------- while she was doing hair and makeup, and he would brag about his prior escapades with other women. She claimed he often made remarks about having a threesome with Yearwood, “in which he suggested that [Jane] would be the third person.”

Roe, who was hired after the country star learned she was struggling financially, claimed Brooks raped her in 2019.

In May 2020, Garth was speaking to his manager with Yearwood and Roe present, where he brought up using a shampoo bottle that would double as a s-- toy.

“When [Jane] became uncomfortable and would not join in the conversation [Garth] became upset and slammed his fists down on the kitchen counter in frustration so hard that items on the counter moved and he leaned in and spoke in a threatening manner to [Jane],” the suit alleged.

Roe also claimed Garth exposed himself to her and forced her hand onto his private part.

“Tragically, her worst fears came true when seconds later he was towering over her, his 6-foot and almost 300-pound frame ready to pounce on Ms. Roe, who is less than 5 feet and 100 pounds. As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination,” the suit read.