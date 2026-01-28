or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Gavin Newsom
OK LogoPolitics

Gavin Newsom Declares 'Something Is Deeply Wrong' With Donald Trump After President Boasts About ICE Shooting Victim's Parents Being MAGA Supporters

split photo of donald trump and gavin newsom
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom expressed disgust with Donald Trump's response to Renee Good's death.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom slammed Donald Trump again after the president expressed regret over the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in separate shootings involving ICE agents.

Appearing on Fox News’ The Will Cain Show on Tuesday, January 27, the 79-year-old POTUS said of Renee Good's death: "I know her parents were big Trump fans...it makes me feel bad anyway, but I mean, I guess you could say even worse."

"They were tremendous Trump people, Trump fans," he continued. "And their daughter was...I don't know if you could say radicalized. Maybe radicalized, maybe not, I don't know..but I hate to see it."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Acyn/x

'They were tremendous Trump people,' the president said of Renee Good's parents.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'It's Always About Him'

image of Gavin Newsom has become known for criticizing Donald Trump on social media.
Source: @Acyn/x

Gavin Newsom has become known for criticizing Donald Trump on social media.

Responding to a clip of Trump's remarks, the California governor, wrote on X, "Something is deeply wrong with this man."

"It’s ALWAYS about him. How gross," one person replied to Newsom's comment, while another noted, "True class is expressing sincere condolences regardless of whether the victim or their family liked you."

The latter notably shared Barack Obama's statement after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's September 2025 assassination. Meanwhile, others branded Trump "delusional" and blasted him for being "in love with himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slammed ABC Reporter in Iowa

image of Donald Trump also cut off a reporter pressing him about the two fatal ICE shootings.
Source: mega

Donald Trump also cut off a reporter pressing him about the two fatal ICE shootings.

On the same day as Trump's Fox News interview, he lashed out at a reporter for questioning the killings of Good and Alex Pretti, who was shot dead by ICE agents on Saturday, January 24.

"Some of your own administration officials have labeled Alex Pretti –," ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott began before he cut her off in front of a crowd in Iowa.

"By the way, this is ABC fake news, this one. She hasn’t asked me a good question in years. I think a nice woman, but I don’t really like her too much," Trump said, ignoring her question and telling a colleague, "I'll tell you, ABC is about as bad as they get."

MORE ON:
Gavin Newsom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Called Minneapolis Shootings 'Domestic Terrorism'

image of Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 7.
Source: mega

Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 7.

Trump also stood behind Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after she labeled the incidents in Minneapolis as "domestic terrorism," blaming the victims for their deaths.

When asked about Democratic lawmakers calling for her impeachment during a separate interview on Tuesday, he applauded the border control leader for doing a "very good job" in her role.

Noem said during a news conference on Saturday following Pretti's death, "When you perpetuate violence against a government because of ideological reasons and for reasons to resist and perpetuate violence, that is the definition of domestic terrorism."

image of Alex Pretti was shot and killed on Saturday, January 24.
Source: mega

Alex Pretti was shot and killed on Saturday, January 24.

"This individual who came with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation of federal law enforcement officers committed an act of domestic terrorism. That’s the facts," she declared.

The weapon Noem was referring to was a gun Pretti was permitted to carry in Minnesota, and one that the ICU nurse was not brandishing during his altercation with ICE agents, per video footage.

As for Good, the DHS Secretary claimed the mother was trying to run down ICE officers with her car, despite evidence to the contrary.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.