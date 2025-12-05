Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump's Tendency to Fall Asleep During Meetings: 'Presidential Walk of Fatigue'

Article continues below advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking shots at Donald Trump and his tendency to fall asleep during meetings. Newsom, 58, took to X to share a meme featuring three photos of the president, 79, dozing off on the job, each captioned, “Recently,” “Yesterday” and “Today.”

Presidential Walk of Fatigue pic.twitter.com/0yMVKEkyQA — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 4, 2025

Gavin Newsom Trolled Donald Trump

Source: MEGA California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump with a ruthless meme.

“Presidential Walk of Fatigue,” Newsom laughingly captioned the photo. The image refers to the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” which is a new display installed by the Trump Administration along the Rose Garden colonnade and features gold-framed portraits of U.S. presidents. The post rapidly drew attention online, igniting a wave of responses ranging from amusement to sharp criticism. “Trump’s ‘Walk of Fame’ turned into a walk of shame, because nothing says ‘strong leader’ like dozing off between signatures,” one critic wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “The country needs a more woke president than this.”

Trump Has Been Caught Dozing Off

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been spotted falling asleep on various occasions.

Others came to the commander-in-chief’s defense, writing, “Anyone on your team would be hard pressed to keep up with his schedule.” Trump has been photographed multiple times dozing off on the job, most recently falling asleep during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the incident in a statement, telling the press, “As the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has made clear time and again – and as the American people see with their own eyes every single day – President Trump remains in excellent overall health."

Karoline Leavitt Defended Donald Trump

Source: MEGA White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president's health in a statement.

The 28-year-old continued, "President Trump’s relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast to what we saw during the past four years when the failing legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people." The world leader’s health continues to make headlines. Last month, Trump responded to a New York Times piece that claimed he was showing “signs of fatigue” during his second term in office. "I have never worked so hard in my life," he wrote via Truth Social. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

Donald Trump Clapped Back

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump responded to claims that he was 'showing fatigue' in his second term of presidency.