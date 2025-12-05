'Sensitive' Donald Trump Is Fuming Over 'Sleepy Joe' Comparisons as He 'Fixates' on Coverage About His Health Decline 'for Several Days'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is allegedly seething over constant scrutiny about his health. Insiders close to the 79-year-old president told Zeteo that he's outraged by the coverage of his apparent cognitive and physical decline — claiming it angers him almost as much as reports about his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. "Trump will fixate on the offending news outlet or coverage for several days," the publication said.

Donald Trump Told Reporters He'll Tell Them 'When There's Something Wrong'

Source: mega Donald Trump is 'sensitive to being compared' to 'Sleepy Joe.'

"He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe [Biden], a Trump adviser added. "Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates." Zeteo's report comes days after the POTUS was photographed nodding off during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2. Trump also had bandages covering his bruised hands as he addressed reporters about persistent focus on his health and ability to lead. "I'll let you know when there's something wrong," the POTUS declared. "There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago. But who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything."

Karoline Leavitt Continues to Defend Donald Trump’s Condition

Source: mega 'President Trump remains in excellent overall health,' Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

In a statement to the news outlet, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared: "As the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has made clear time and again – and as the American people see with their own eyes every single day – President Trump remains in excellent overall health." She continued, "President Trump’s relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast to what we saw during the past four years when the failing legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

Fox News Also Defended Donald Trump Against Negative Health Reports

Source: mega Donald Trump frequently tries to cover up his bruised right hand.

Leavitt, 28, added, "Pushing these fake and desperate narratives now about President Trump is why Americans’ trust in the media just fell to a new all-time low." After Trump's sleepy meeting on Tuesday, Fox News' Senior Medical Analyst Dr. Marc Siegel also came to his defense, insisting the president's poor sleeping habits were actually a sign of intelligence during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle. "Thomas Edison believed in the 10-minute nap, by the way," Siegel noted, referencing the late inventor of the lightbulb. "What would they say? We wouldn’t have electricity, right?"

Source: mega Dr. Sean Barbabella's medical memo claimed that Donald Trump 'remains in excellent overall health.'