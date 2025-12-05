or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Sensitive' Donald Trump Is Fuming Over 'Sleepy Joe' Comparisons as He 'Fixates' on Coverage About His Health Decline 'for Several Days'

photo of donald trump and his bandaged hand
Source: mega

An insider revealed Donald Trump 'will fixate' on negative reports about his health.

Dec. 5 2025, Updated 1:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is allegedly seething over constant scrutiny about his health.

Insiders close to the 79-year-old president told Zeteo that he's outraged by the coverage of his apparent cognitive and physical decline — claiming it angers him almost as much as reports about his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"Trump will fixate on the offending news outlet or coverage for several days," the publication said.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Told Reporters He'll Tell Them 'When There's Something Wrong'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump is 'sensitive to being compared' to 'Sleepy Joe.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump is 'sensitive to being compared' to 'Sleepy Joe.'

"He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe [Biden], a Trump adviser added. "Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates."

Zeteo's report comes days after the POTUS was photographed nodding off during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2.

Trump also had bandages covering his bruised hands as he addressed reporters about persistent focus on his health and ability to lead.

"I'll let you know when there's something wrong," the POTUS declared. "There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago. But who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Continues to Defend Donald Trump’s Condition

image of 'President Trump remains in excellent overall health,' Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
Source: mega

'President Trump remains in excellent overall health,' Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

In a statement to the news outlet, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared: "As the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has made clear time and again – and as the American people see with their own eyes every single day – President Trump remains in excellent overall health."

She continued, "President Trump’s relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast to what we saw during the past four years when the failing legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fox News Also Defended Donald Trump Against Negative Health Reports

image of Donald Trump frequently tries to cover up his bruised right hand.
Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently tries to cover up his bruised right hand.

Leavitt, 28, added, "Pushing these fake and desperate narratives now about President Trump is why Americans’ trust in the media just fell to a new all-time low."

After Trump's sleepy meeting on Tuesday, Fox News' Senior Medical Analyst Dr. Marc Siegel also came to his defense, insisting the president's poor sleeping habits were actually a sign of intelligence during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle.

"Thomas Edison believed in the 10-minute nap, by the way," Siegel noted, referencing the late inventor of the lightbulb. "What would they say? We wouldn’t have electricity, right?"

image of Dr. Sean Barbabella's medical memo claimed that Donald Trump 'remains in excellent overall health.'
Source: mega

Dr. Sean Barbabella's medical memo claimed that Donald Trump 'remains in excellent overall health.'

Host Laura Ingraham responded: "We all know that he doesn’t sleep, you know, I’m not a big sleeper either. So, you know, on occasion, I close my eyes if someone is talking for too long, I admit it. But big deal."

"I mean, the results speak for themselves," she continued, seemingly referring to the newly released results of Trump's MRI scan in October.

Dr. Sean Barbabella's medical memo claimed that Trump "remains in excellent overall health."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.