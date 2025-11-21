Gavin Newsom Trolls Karoline Leavitt With Savage Photo After She Defended Donald Trump's 'Piggy' Insult

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom's trolling has seemingly become easier with Donald Trump's latest unhinged comments — and press secretary Karoline Leavitt's constant defense of his words. In his latest mocking of the president and his administration, the governor of California used a satirical photo of Leavitt in response to her insisting Trump's recent "piggy" insult against a reporter was just the POTUS being "very frank and honest."

Source: @GovPressOffice/X Gavin Newsom trolled Karoline Leavitt with a comparison to 'The Hunger Games' character Effie Trinket.

"There is nothing she won't defend," Newsom captioned a post shared to X on Thursday, November 20, alongside an AI image of Leavitt standing behind her podium inside of the White House's briefing room while dressed as The Hunger Games character Effie Trinket. In the hit movie series, Trinket is the leading face of the corrupt Capitol and hosts District 12's annual "Reaping" ceremony. She also acts as a stylist and escort for the tributes.

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom also trolled Donald Trump over his 'quiet, piggy' insult.

Newsom's savage upload was shared just hours after Leavitt told reporters during Thursday's press conference that Trump's brutal "honesty" is "one of the many reasons the American people re-elected" him. Her statement came in direct response to a reporter asking what Trump exactly meant when he told Bloomberg journalist Catherine Lucey to "quiet, piggy." Elsewhere in Thursday's press briefing, Leavitt also shockingly defended Trump calling for the execution of Democrats in Congress who spoke out against his "illegal" military orders in a recent video.

Donald Trump Called to 'Hang' Congress Members Over 'Seditious' Behavior

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed a group of Democratic Congress members should be punished with 'death.'

Trump deemed their behavior "seditious" and suggested their actions be "punishable by death." He also reposted a user's Truth Social upload telling the president to "hang them." While answering questions from reporters, Leavitt was asked what government officials and the military should do if they are given presidential orders deemed unlawful by legal experts. "The president expects his Cabinet officials to follow the law and to demand accountability and hold people accountable for their dangerous rhetoric," Leavitt declared. "If these were Republicans that urged defiance of orders from the president and chain of command, this entire room would be up in arms. Instead, it is the other way around. That’s quite telling."

Karoline Leavitt Defended Donald Trump's Call to Execute Congress Members

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt also defended Donald Trump's call to execute Democrats in Congress.