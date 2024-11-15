TMI? Gayle King Admits She Doesn't Enjoy 'Wearing Underwear' to Bed: 'I Like to Feel the Breeze'
Gayle King loves going commando!
During the CBS Mornings co-host's guest appearance on the Thursday, November 14, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 69-year-old opened up about her typical bedtime routine — which involves sleeping with her bare bottom exposed.
"I always sleep in a big old ratty T-shirt but I don’t like wearing underwear," King told host Drew Barrymore, 49. "Because I like to feel the breeze down there. At night, I do."
The confession sparked a candid conversation between the two about why they both enjoy slipping under their covers with no undergarments on, as Barrymore admitted her daughters, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, once tried to jokingly pull her pants down while teasing their mom about never donning underwear.
"I used to say to the girls — they’ll be so horrified by this — but I was like, 'You must let it breathe. Let’s take a breathing break,'" the Charlie's Angels actress recalled of when her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman, were younger.
Barrymore continued: "With those diapers on you all the time? Nuh-uh. We’re just gonna go on a walkabout and whatever happens happens. And yes, women should feel the breeze."
The 50 First Dates star proceeded to detail her ideal evening, sharing: "Here’s how I roll. If no one’s in the house, including the kids — they go and stay at their dad’s for the night — I will sleep in the nude. I love it. I lock all the doors and I just parade around like a little jaybird."
King and Barrymore aren't the only celebrities who love to go commando.
Retired NFL star Jason Kelce revealed during an episode of his and younger brother Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast back in April that he isn't a huge fan of wearing underwear.
"I do not wear underwear, and I don't wear underwear based on comfort," the former Philadelphia Eagles center confessed. "The reason I don't wear underwear is because I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy."
There is an exception, however, as Jason always puts on a pair of undies if he's planning to excercise.
"Every time I'm doing something physical, I wear them. My thighs chafe. Running, a lot of walking, I wear them," he noted.
Kim Kardashian is another A-lister who never wore underwear — though she switched sides after developing what she believes is the perfect pair of panties from her shapewear brand, SKIMS.
"I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time, just because they bothered me," she revealed during an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in April 2022. "For a good last few years I just wouldn’t wear underwear, and now I do and I’m obsessed."