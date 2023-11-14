Patrick Mahomes Trolled for Refusing to Wash Lucky Underwear When He's on a Winning Streak: 'That's Freaking Nasty'
Patrick Mahomes is more than just a little superstitious.
During an appearance on the November 13 edition of Monday Night Football, the athlete was asked if there was any truth to the rumor that he's been wearing the same pair of lucky underwear "for years."
"First, my wife, Brittany, got them for me. So I'm not throwing y'all down, but I have to wear them," the athlete, 28, declared. "At the same time, I threw them on that first season, we had a pretty good season that season."
The dad-of-two clarified that he only wears them on game days, so they're not too worn out.
"I wash them every once in a while, at least. I mean if we're on a hot streak, I can't wash them, you know? I've just got to keep it rolling," he quipped. "As long as we're winning football games, I'll keep the superstition going."
His confession had social media dumbfounded — and grossed out!
"That is nothing you want shared out in the open. I can understand Michael Jordan's [superstition with] socks but underwear ... that is freaking nasty," one person tweeted, while another commented, "This gotta be a joke."
"I wish he would've kept this to himself," stated a third fan. "He lost some credence to his honor."
Others called the confession was "TMI."
Mahomes has been in the spotlight even more than usual lately, as he's teammates and good friends with Travis Kelce, 34, who's dating Taylor Swift, 33.
"Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," he told reporters a few days after the superstar attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri on September 24.
The Super Bowl champ admitted that unlike fans, he knew the Grammy winner would be at the game.
"He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not," he explained. "Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business. That’s just Travis."
Since then, Swift has hit it off with his wife, and the ladies have been seen gallivanting around NYC together. They also showed off their handshake at a game last month.
While some football fans have grown annoyed at the cameras always panning to Swift when she's at the stadium, retired football player Rob Gronkowski, 34, thinks all the hype is "great for the NFL."
"It's just great to see him dominating," he added in an interview. "It's great to see him with Taylor. They're a great couple, my man, and it's great business for all."
CBS News reported on Mahomes' underwear confession.