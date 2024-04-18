Jason Kelce Explains Why He Doesn't Wear Underwear Unless He's 'Doing Something Physical'
Jason Kelce prefers to go commando.
On the Wednesday, April 17, episode of his and younger brother Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the dad-of-three surprisingly shared that he isn't a fan of underwear.
The 36-year-old and Travis, 34, were discussing podcast sponsor Tommy John's pieces when he made the revelation.
"I do not wear underwear, and I don't wear underwear based on comfort," Jason spilled. "The reason I don't wear underwear is because I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy."
However, the retired NFL star noted there are times when he does need an extra layer of clothing, sharing, "Every time I'm doing something physical, I wear them. My thighs chafe. Running, a lot of walking, I wear them."
Jason has never been one to care for fashion or trends, often wearing sweats and flip flops when he used to arrive to a stadium before a match despite other athletes — including his sibling — going all out with designer duds.
"What the f--- do I care about a game-day 'fit. This guy's game-day ready, baby," he quipped when asked about his clothing choices. "Some people go to play football and some people go to play dress-up, OK? I don't like to play dress-up. I like to play football, alright?"
During a 2023 podcast episode, Jason discussed his love for flip flops, something fans were confused about since he's often out in chilly temperatures.
"People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked into a bus. Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip flops," he explained.
"I don’t like bending down to put socks on. It’s easier to slide them puppies on and head out the door. I am outside for a maximum of 10 seconds," continued the former Philadelphia Eagles center.
"If it’s functional, high quality and it looks good, I’m all for it," he said of his footwear picks. "They still offer arch support in them so it’s not just a piece of flat foam. It feels good, and I think they kind of look nice."
The Kelce brothers' popularity has soared ever since the Kansas City Chiefs star began dating Taylor Swift, 34, in the summer of 2023. In one humorous moment earlier this month, a Wrestlemania announcer referred to Jason as Taylor Swift's "brother-in-law" — though the singer and Travis aren't married or even engaged.