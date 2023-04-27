Gayle King 'Glad' Prince Harry Will Attend Coronation Without Meghan Markle: They 'Should Do What’s Best for Them'
Gayle King has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s back!
On Wednesday, April 26, on the Time100 red carpet, the CNN reporter spilled about status of the royal couple amid recent coronation drama.
"I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them," the 68-year-old pal of the pair said. "Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there."
The journalist then explained that although she is close with the duo, they rarely discuss their issues with the Windsor brood. "They consult me about nothing when it comes to that or anything for that matter," she noted.
"I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think — as [far as] his dad — I’m glad he’s going," she added, handing her support to Harry for his choice to attend King Charles’ big day.
King then revealed that the couple’s relationship is in "a really good place" despite the public controversy within the family.
"You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other," she gushed.
As OK! previously reported, on April 12, Buckingham Palace confirmed the red-haired royal’s attendance at the May 6 coronation.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," the institution announced. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
This news came about a month after the Sussexes’ spokesperson revealed that the parents-of-two had gotten an email inviting them to the celebration.
"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the rep said at the time.
Speculation over whether Harry and Meghan would go to the event began following the pair’s very public and harsh exit from the royal family.
More recently, the couple released a Netfix special titled Harry & Meghan in which they made scathing remarks about the royal clan, which was followed by Harry’s memoir, Spare, that took a deep dive into the family’s alleged wrongdoings.
Us Weekly reported on King's comments.