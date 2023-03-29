Gayle King To Earn $12 Million Per Year From CNN If She Signs Off On Deal, Will Be 'Highest Paid Person' At Network
Making money moves! Gayle King is set to earn a whopping $12 million salary for just one hour of televised screen time per week if she signs off on a deal with CNN to host a primetime talk show with NBA legend Charles Barkley.
The hefty payout will rise the reporter to the top of the food chain in the field of broadcasting, and it seems her career will only flourish from here on out.
"Gayle will not only be the highest paid person at CNN, [but] she and Charles will be the highest paid on-air pair," a source revealed to a news publication on Wednesday, March 29. "It will also make Gayle one of the highest [paid] people on television when you add her CBS contract into the mix."
In addition to potentially being the newest CNN staff member, King already has some pretty popular screen time — including her position as the co-anchor of CBS Mornings, where she earns $13 million per year, as well as roles at Sirius XM and Oprah Daily.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While the famed television personality refuses to confirm or deny her plausible future at CNN, there is possibility King could have talk show gigs across multiple networks.
"I'm very close to Chris Licht," King explained of CNN's CEO during an appearance at the 2023 Adweek Convergent TV Summit on Wednesday, March 22.
- Gayle King Slams Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes After Alleged Affair Is Exposed: 'You've Got Families Involved'
- Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama Admits 'There Were Years I Couldn't Stand My Husband'
- 'Both Sides' Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Rift With Royals Are Trying To Make Things 'Right,' Claims Gayle King
"I like him very much, but on that question, 'Me no speak English,'" she quipped, while completely shying away from providing a definitive answer.
"Let's just say I have two years left on my contract with CBS, and I have no intention of leaving CBS," King confirmed, however, the Note to Self: Inspiring Words From Inspiring People author didn't rule out the possibility she could host two talk shows at once.
King has played a key role at CBS for more than a decade, as she first made her mark at the famed network in January 2012.
Radar spoke to an insider regarding King's potential $12 million salary at CNN.