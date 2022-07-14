It's A...Gender Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Baby No. 2 Revealed
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are apparently going to be proud parents of a baby boy.
Multiple sources have confirmed that the on-and-off couple is expecting a son via surrogate, news that was revealed months after the NBA pro's paternity scandal made headlines and resulted in the coparents of daughter True, 4, breaking up once again.
"Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family," an insider explained to Page Six.
News broke Wednesday, July 13, that the television personality and the father-of-three would be expanding their brood, and based on the time of conception, their new baby will arrive some time in the next month or two.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for The Kardashians star confirmed. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."
Despite expanding their non traditional family, an insider told the outlet that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are not back together — in fact, the exes have not spoken since December when Thompson's infidelity was revealed. Nevertheless, they have managed to maintain a coparenting relationship for the sake of their daughter.
OK! reported Kardashian had been thinking about welcoming another child with Thompson for quite some time, with the duo secretly reconciling last year. As seen in the famous family's new show, The Kardashians, the reality star and her baby daddy planned to move in together and even discussed getting married before the scandal made headlines.
But in December 2021, everything came crashing down when Maralee Nichols' paternity suit against Thompson was brought to light after the two hooked up in March 2021 while he was still dating the Good American cofounder.
Multiple sources told Page Six that Kardashian and Thompson were in the midst of planning for their second baby together when she learned her man cheated on her once again.
“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” dished one source, while another added that “by then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.'”
The soon-to-be mother-of-2 called it quits with the womanizer when he confirmed he was the dad to Nichols' now-6-month-old son, Theo, after demanding a paternity test. While confirming the news to the public in January, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian for all he has put her through, given he stepped out on the Revenge Body alum multiple times.
The Chicago Bulls center-forward also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.
OK! reported Kardashian has since moved on with a private equity investor, whose identity has not yet been revealed. The two are still in the early stages of a relationship and were introduced at a dinner party a few weeks before romance rumors made their rounds.
