Khloé Kardashian doesn't have time to look back on her failed relationship with her cheating ex — because the future is looking brighter than ever.

On Tuesday, July 12, The Kardashians star put her bombshell booty on display while seemingly throwing shade at Tristan Thompson and all he's put her through following several public cheating scandals, one of which — that the public is aware of — resulted in the birth of a baby boy.