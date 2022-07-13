Shots Fired?Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Throws Shade At Broken Tristan Thompson Relationship With Cryptic Declaration
Khloé Kardashian doesn't have time to look back on her failed relationship with her cheating ex — because the future is looking brighter than ever.
On Tuesday, July 12, The Kardashians star put her bombshell booty on display while seemingly throwing shade at Tristan Thompson and all he's put her through following several public cheating scandals, one of which — that the public is aware of — resulted in the birth of a baby boy.
"There’s no point in looking back," she captioned the sexy shot of herself turned away from the camera as she looks into the distance while in clear, blue ocean water. Kardashian's hourglass frame was complimented by a metallic one piece as she showed off her tan, likely from her recent getaway with her family for her 38th birthday.
THE MOST STYLISH CELEBRITY LOOKS ARE AVAILABLE ON SALE DURING AMAZON PRIME DAY — SHOP NOW
It's safe to say the Good American cofounder, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with the NBA pro, is done looking back at her on-and-off romance with her baby daddy after having to relive his paternity scandal when Season 1 of The Kardashians premiered.
OK! reported that after secretly reconciling last year, news that Thompson hooked up with Maralee Nichols and fathered a child with her while still with Kardashian made headlines in December 2021. Kim Kardashian was the one who broke the news of the scandal to the mother-of-one, a shocking situation that was documented for the famous family's series.
Ahead of the finale, Kardashian even admitted she was feeling "anxious" about the episode airing, in which the bombshell paternity scandal was finally exposed.
After the SKIMS founder read her sister Thompson's statement confirming his unfaithful ways via her phone, a heartbroken Revenge Body alum said, "Let me f**king call him. I can’t f**king believe this," before breaking down and sobbing. "I just want the truth."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN HYSTERICALLY TROLLS KIM & PETE DAVIDSON FOR PDA SNAPS
Choosing not to watch the finale and move on with her life, Kardashian seems to have already found herself a new man. OK! reported she has been secretly dating a private equity investor after being introduced at a dinner party.
Since getting over Thompson's betrayal, Kardashian is doing better than ever, offering glimpses of her lavish life on Instagram including stunning shots of herself celebrating her birthday in style.
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.