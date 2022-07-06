Not Again!Tristan Thompson Jealous Over Khloé Kardashian's 'Happy' New Romance, He's Tried 'Countless Times' To Win Her Back, Spills Source
Khloé Kardashian appears to be on cloud nine amid her blossoming new romance, but the same can't be said for how ex Tristan Thompson is taking it.
"Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages," claimed a source, who pointed out, "Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there."
Though the womanizer, 31, has "tried countless times to win back" The Kardashians star, 37, after his paternity scandal was brought to light in December 2021, "she’s done with him for good romantically," the source maintained to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 5.
After being let down countless times by the father of her daughter, True, 4, the Good American cofounder is making it clear that there are clear boundaries between the two. The former flames are now "strictly coparenting" and even "amicable," claimed the insider, who alleged that Thompson and Kardashian only really "spend time together when it comes to True."
And while Kardashian's apparent romance with a private equity investor — whose has remained a mystery ever since rumors began swirling last month of their relationship — continues to blossom, the NBA pro, for his part, is still "single and doing his thing."
The insider pointed out he's "not dating anyone special," as Thompson "just likes to party and flirt with girls, which is nothing new," considering his cheating history. (Aside from most recently cheating on Kardashian last year with Maralee Nichols, resulting in the birth of son Theo, Thompson was unfaithful to the reality star days before she was due to give birth to their daughter and later with former family friend Jordyn Woods.)
Kardashian and her apparent new man were first introduced at a dinner party through sister Kim Kardashian, and the two hit it off right away. Though the mother-of-one is "feeling really good" about where things are going, an insider emphasized at the time that they are still in the "early stages."
