Baby Number Two! Khloé Kardashian Will Be Welcoming Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate
Khloé Kardashian is giving Tristan Thompson another shot at fatherhood — and it's happening soon!
Sources confirmed the on-again-off-again couple will be welcoming their second child together via surrogate, and based on the time of conception, their new baby will arrive some time in the next month or two.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the source spilled to Radar. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
However, the source clarified that Kardashian and Thompson are not back together romantically, and that they are only involved in a coparenting relationship.
READY TO WED? TRISTAN THOMPSON SPOKE WITH KRIS JENNER ABOUT MARRYING KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN RIGHT BEFORE PATERNITY DRAMA
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the NBA star have a complicated past. The former flames already share 4-year-old daughter, True, and have broken up several over Thompson's cheating ways. In 2018, he was caught kissing two different women on camera while Kardashian was pregnant, and in 2019, he hit headlines after being spotted kissing Kylie Jenner's former bestie Jordyn Woods.
Thompson's most recent scandal came late last year after it was discovered the basketball player fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in March 2021, while he was still allegedly involved with The Kardashians star. Although he initially claimed Nichols' baby was not his, he later admitted to being the father after taking a paternity test.
TRISTAN THOMPSON JEALOUS OVER KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S 'HAPPY' NEW ROMANCE, HE'S TRIED 'COUNTLESS TIMES' TO WIN HER BACK, SPILLS SOURCE
Despite their rocky romance tainted by Thompson's many scandals, as OK! previously reported, a source explained that Kardashian's priority is ensuring that her daughter has a solid relationship with her father.
"Khloé doesn’t trash talk Tristan in front of True. She does her best to shield her from all the negative stories about him," a source dished. "At the end of the day, he’s still True’s father and she wants True to have a loving relationship with him."