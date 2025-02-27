Gene Hackman Dead at 95: Pedro Pascal, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks and More Hollywood Stars Honor the Oscar-Winning Actor

The tributes to Gene Hackman are pouring in after the Oscar winner was found dead at age 95 inside his Santa Fe, NM, home on Wednesday, February 26.

As OK! reported, authorities — who came to the house to conduct a welfare check — also discovered his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their three dogs had passed as well.

Their causes of death have not yet been determined, though the situation has been labeled as "suspicious."

Scroll down to see which Hollywood stars are mourning the loss of the movie icon.