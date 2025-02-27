or
Gene Hackman Dead at 95: Pedro Pascal, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks and More Hollywood Stars Honor the Oscar-Winning Actor

Composite photo of Gene Hackman, Viola Davis and Pedro Pascal
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman was 95 when authorities discovered his body on Wednesday, February 26.

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

The tributes to Gene Hackman are pouring in after the Oscar winner was found dead at age 95 inside his Santa Fe, NM, home on Wednesday, February 26.

As OK! reported, authorities — who came to the house to conduct a welfare check — also discovered his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their three dogs had passed as well.

Their causes of death have not yet been determined, though the situation has been labeled as "suspicious."

Scroll down to see which Hollywood stars are mourning the loss of the movie icon.

PEDRO PASCAL

pedro pascal mega
Source: MEGA

Actor Pedro Pascal posted a photo of Hackman on his Instagram Story and called the actor "my actual favorite human."

VIOLA DAVIS

viola davis enjoyed her egot moment
Source: MEGA

"I loved you in everything! The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven — tough, yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats," Viola Davis gushed on social media, listing some of his hit movies. "God bless those who loved you."

ANTONIO BANDERAS

antonio banderas
Source: MEGA

"A very sad day for the cinema’s family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have passed away," Antonio Banderas tweeted. "My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. RIP 🎬🖤."

TOM HANKS

gene hackman dead pedro pascal viola davis stars honor actor hanks
Source: mega

"There has never been a 'Gene Hackman Type,'" Tom Hanks declared on Instagram. "There has only been Gene Hackman."

CLINT EASTWOOD

gene hackman dead pedro pascal viola davis stars honor actor eastwood
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Gene Hackman

In a public statement, Clint Eastwood shared, "There was no finer actor than Gene. Intense and instinctive. Never a false note. He was also a dear friend whom I will miss very much."

WILLIAM SHATNER

william shatner
Source: MEGA

"Condolences to the Family of Gene Hackman. 😞," Star Trek icon William Shatner tweeted.

GEORGE TAKEI

george takei
Source: MEGA

"We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was," George Takei penned on social media. "He will be missed, but his work will live on forever."

FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA

francis ford coppola
Source: MEGA

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with the star on The Conversation, posted a throwback photo alongside the words, "The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

PAUL FEIG

paul feig mega
Source: MEGA

"So awful," director Paul Feig said of the loss. "Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles. His performance in The Conversation alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman."

