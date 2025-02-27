Gene Hackman Dead at 95: Pedro Pascal, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks and More Hollywood Stars Honor the Oscar-Winning Actor
The tributes to Gene Hackman are pouring in after the Oscar winner was found dead at age 95 inside his Santa Fe, NM, home on Wednesday, February 26.
As OK! reported, authorities — who came to the house to conduct a welfare check — also discovered his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their three dogs had passed as well.
Their causes of death have not yet been determined, though the situation has been labeled as "suspicious."
Scroll down to see which Hollywood stars are mourning the loss of the movie icon.
PEDRO PASCAL
Actor Pedro Pascal posted a photo of Hackman on his Instagram Story and called the actor "my actual favorite human."
VIOLA DAVIS
"I loved you in everything! The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven — tough, yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats," Viola Davis gushed on social media, listing some of his hit movies. "God bless those who loved you."
ANTONIO BANDERAS
"A very sad day for the cinema’s family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have passed away," Antonio Banderas tweeted. "My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. RIP 🎬🖤."
TOM HANKS
"There has never been a 'Gene Hackman Type,'" Tom Hanks declared on Instagram. "There has only been Gene Hackman."
CLINT EASTWOOD
- Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Santa Fe Home
- 'Dog Lover' and Beloved Hollywood Actor Gene Hackman Mourned by Animal Rescue, Inc. Following His Tragic Death
- Gene Hackman Admitted His 'Fear of Passing Away' Years Before Sad Death, Wanted to 'Make Sure' His Wife Was Taken Care Of
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a public statement, Clint Eastwood shared, "There was no finer actor than Gene. Intense and instinctive. Never a false note. He was also a dear friend whom I will miss very much."
WILLIAM SHATNER
"Condolences to the Family of Gene Hackman. 😞," Star Trek icon William Shatner tweeted.
GEORGE TAKEI
"We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was," George Takei penned on social media. "He will be missed, but his work will live on forever."
FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA
Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with the star on The Conversation, posted a throwback photo alongside the words, "The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."
PAUL FEIG
"So awful," director Paul Feig said of the loss. "Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles. His performance in The Conversation alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman."